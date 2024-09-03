In what feels like a blink of an eye, the NFL is back, baby! Week 1 is upon us as we are just days away from the Kansas City Chiefs unveiling their latest Super Bowl championship banner and beginning an attempt at what would be the NFL's first-ever three-peat since the AFL-NFL merger. Not only that, but this game between K.C. and the Baltimore Ravens kicks off a jam-packed opening weekend that has games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

While we're excited for the sheer start of the 2024 NFL season, it's our job here at CBS Sports to give some insight into what we think the new year will bring with it. In that spirit, we've collected a handful of staff writers and asked them to give out their prediction/best bet to win each division.

Here's a rundown of the staff members making the picks: Tyler Sullivan, Bryan DeArdo, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Josh Edwards, Jordan Dajan, Cody Benjamin, and Garrett Podell.

AFC East

Sullivan: Jets. I think people forget that New York won seven games last season, despite horrid quarterback play. If Rodgers is even half of his former self post-Achilles injury, he's the best QB the Jets have had in decades. Couple that with studs at the skill positions and a top-five defense, and the Jets are dangerous in the conference, let alone the division.

DeArdo: Dolphins. Everything seems set up for this to finally be Miami's year. I'm expecting a career year from Tua Tagovailoa, whose mindset should be even better now that his contract drama is finally behind him.

Breech: Dolphins. The Dolphins can't beat good teams and they can't win in cold weather, but they are going to win the division.

Dajani: Jets. Aaron Rodgers has a super power to make the doubters look silly. Plus, the Jets arguably have the best defense in the NFL.

Dubin: Bills. I know a lot of people are down on Buffalo this year, but this team has won 11 or more games every year since Josh Allen's breakout. It's hard to see anyone else in the division overtaking them.

Edwards: Bills. When a team has a quarterback like Josh Allen, they are going to be in contention annually. I have a hard time believing the Jets will stay healthy and the Dolphins are already dealing with injuries.

Benjamin: Bills. Miami has speed and New York has Aaron Rodgers, but the Bills still have the biggest game-changer at the most important position. Josh Allen is poised to take a page out of the Patrick Mahomes playbook and elevate those around him.

Podell: Bills. Sure, Stefon Diggs is gone, but Josh Allen remains. Allen's 173 combined touchdowns (passing plus rushing) since 2020 are the most in a four-year span in NFL history, breaking the previous record of 167 from 2011-2014 held by future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Allen and Co. rework their passing game with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox while Allen maximizes the most out of an unheralded group of receivers. Sean McDermott's defense remains stout despite the roster turnover on that side of the ball.

AFC West

Sullivan: Chiefs. It's borderline insulting to suggest otherwise.

DeArdo: Chiefs. Like Tiger Woods in his prime, I'll never pick against the Chiefs, especially when it comes to winning a division they've owned since 2016. The only question here is who is taking the silver (Denver is my dark-horse pick).

Breech: Chiefs. I will never pick against the Chiefs until another AFC West team proves it can actually beat Kansas City.

Dajani: Chiefs. Three-peat coming?

Dubin: Chiefs. As long as the name on the back of their quarterback's jersey remains "Mahomes," I will be picking Kansas City to win this division.

Edwards: Chiefs. The Chiefs should be viewed as the favorite until another team in the conference can stop them from making Super Bowl appearances. There is reason to believe the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders just may not be very good this year either.

Benjamin: Chiefs. Do we even need to say anything? Watch Jim Harbaugh's squad make it interesting, though.

Podell: Chiefs. Duh. Kansas CIty has won eight division titles in a row, the second-longest division-title winning streak in NFL history behind only the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick New England Patriots dynasty's run of 11 in a row from 2009-2019. Chiefs wide receivers had the most drops (28) and the highest drop rate in the NFL (12%) in the NFL last season per SportRadar. Patrick Mahomes averaged a career-low 7.7 yards per attempt targeting wide receivers, which ranked 20th in the NFL. None of that prevented Mahomes' bunch from winning the AFC West. The only thing that can stop them is Mahomes getting hurt.

AFC South

Sullivan: Texans. Don't sleep on Jacksonville, but if C.J. Stroud is who I think he is, the Texans own this division until further notice.

DeArdo: Texans. Houston shouldn't have any problems, not with C.J. Stroud under center and some of the moves the Titans made this offseason. The Colts and Titans could make things interesting, though, if their young quarterbacks play well enough.

Breech: Texans. The Texans are loaded on both sides of the ball and they're so far ahead of the rest of the AFC South that it feels like they could end up being the first team to clinch a division title in 2024.

Dajani: Texans. This division is super competitive, but Houston has enough talent to outlast its rivals.

Dubin: Texans. I think all of the teams in this division take a step forward this year. But with the best quarterback, best skill players and an improving defense, the Texans should maintain their crown.

Edwards: Texans. The Texans surged over the second half of the season and won the division. They have only gotten better this offseason. Any one of the four teams winning would not be all that surprising, but the Texans and Jaguars are best positioned.

Benjamin: Texans. It's the popular pick, but it's the right one, barring a stunning reverse of course for C.J. Stroud. They've got the ultimate combo of youth, experience and ascending coaches.

Podell: Texans. The Houston Texans had both the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (quarterback C.J. Stroud) and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.) en route to winning the division. Then, the 2024 squad became the first to add a player coming off a season with 100 or more catches (wide receiver Stefon Diggs, via trade with Buffalo Bills), 1,000 or more rushing yards (running back Joe Mixon, via trade with Cincinnati Bengals) and 10 or more sacks (edge rusher Danielle Hunter -- two-year, $49 million contract in free agency and Denico Autry -- two-year, $20 million contract in free agency) all in the same offseason. The rich get richer, and Houston goes back to back.

AFC North

Sullivan: Bengals. Don't get me wrong, I'm nervous about this pick considering Joe Burrow's injury history and the current uncertain status of Ja'Marr Chase amid a contract dispute. However, when everything clicks, the Bengals are one of the lone teams that can stand up to the Chiefs. Their top-end talent coupled with a last-place schedule this year has me putting my chips in their basket.

DeArdo: Bengals. I've got the Bengals going from worst to first. Joe Burrow and his receiving corps are the main reason why, but as a whole, the Bengals have a continuity that separates them from the North's other teams.

Breech: Ravens. The Ravens had the best rushing offense in the NFL last season, and now, they're adding Derrick Henry to that offense. That's enough to make me pick them.

Dajani: Ravens. Baltimore was without a doubt the best team in the regular season last year. With the addition of Derrick Henry, they are very capable of repeating as division champions.

Dubin: Ravens. Even without Mike Macdonald, this is the most complete team in the division. Year 2 of the offense under Todd Monken should take that side of the ball to another level and there is enough talent on defense to maintain elite status.

Edwards: Bengals. The only outcome in this division that would surprise me is if Pittsburgh won. The Browns, Ravens and Bengals all have a claim if they are fortunate enough to stay healthy, but let's mix it up this year and give the edge to Cincinnati.

Benjamin: Ravens. They might be more vulnerable than most think, but every other team in this division is equally, if not more, volatile. Derrick Henry's tough running should go a long way in aiding Lamar Jackson and Co.

Podell: Ravens. Lamar Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, could be better in 2024 with Derrick Henry coming in and taking the responsibility of being the Ravens' leading rusher off of his shoulders. Jackson, Henry and all the talent that still remains on what was the top defense in football 2023 go for back-to-back division titles.

NFC East

Sullivan: Eagles. I don't feel great about any team in this division going on a legitimate run in the playoffs, but the talent on Philadelphia is too good to ignore as a division champion. I have a feeling Dallas is going to play too tight this season with both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy in the final years of their contracts.

DeArdo: Cowboys. This was the hardest division to pick. I considered the Commanders (whom I believe are a playoff team) and Eagles, but I couldn't pick against America's Team and their talented roster.

Breech: Cowboys. Dak Prescott is going into the final year of his contract, Mike McCarthy is going into the final year of his contract, so they both have a big incentive to win and I think that factor will be the driving force that pushes the Cowboys over the top.

Dajani: Eagles. Philly may be overrated in terms of being legitimate contenders, but I like the Eagles more than any other NFC East team.

Dubin: Eagles. Nobody ever repeats as NFC East champion. The Eagles and Cowboys are probably just as good as each other but Dallas somehow has even more turmoil than Philly this year, so we're leaning toward the Eagles.

Edwards: Eagles. The shine wore off on the Eagles a bit last season but a portion of those struggles can be attributed to the coordinators. They still have one of the best rosters in football and should once again be near the top of the mountain.

Benjamin: Eagles. They've got serious implosion potential, just like the Dallas Cowboys. But man, the talent is there. If only Nick Sirianni's new coordinators can be competent, they should make another deep run.

Podell: Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys still have their big three of quarterback Dak Prescott (the 2023 NFL passing touchdowns leader), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (the 2023 receptions leader) and edge rusher Micah Parsons (the 2023 quarterback pressures leader). That big three plus the addition of defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and some bigger bodies along their defensive front like defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph are enough to be the first NFC East team to win consecutive division titles since the 2001-2004 Philadelphia Eagles.

NFC West

Sullivan: 49ers. I like the Seahawks as a playoff team, but the 49ers still run the NFC West. So long as this club stays healthy, they have arguably the best roster in the NFL.

DeArdo: 49ers. Against all odds, the 49ers have largely kept their roster intact for another run at the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy. But the clock is ticking on the 49ers to win it all with their current nucleus.

Breech: Rams. The Rams were totally slept on last year and I kind of feel like everyone is sleeping on them again this year. The good news for me is that I don't sleep on anyone. I think the Rams' high-powered offense helps them steal the division from the 49ers.

Dajani: 49ers. The Rams are a sneaky contender, but I still like the 49ers with Aiyuk back in the fold.

Dubin: 49ers. As long as everyone is healthy, the Niners are the best team in the conference. If and when Trent Williams shows up, that will be quite clear.

Edwards: 49ers. It is all about health for San Francisco. The rest of the division is scrappy enough to make it a race if the 49ers struggle to keep their collection of offensive skill talent healthy, which has been a problem in recent years.

Benjamin: 49ers. Boring, yes, but Brock Purdy still isn't getting enough credit for his hand in the club's off-schedule playmaking. Kyle Shanahan's supporting cast remains one of the best in the whole league.

Podell: 49ers. The defending NFC West champion was able to re-sign Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers are finalizing a new deal with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams soon. This is one of the best combinations of talent and coaching in the entire NFL.

NFC South

Sullivan: Falcons. They have the easiest schedule in the NFL based on their opponents' win totals and the Falcons are set to get some of the best quarterback play they've seen in years with Kirk Cousins under center.

DeArdo: Buccaneers. Like the Lions in the North, I've got a hunch that the Falcons (the consensus favorite in the South) may not live up to expectations. For as good as he's been statistically, Kirk Cousins' team success hasn't matched his individual success. I also like the continuity of the Buccaneers and the continued career renaissance of QB Baker Mayfield.

Breech: Falcons. If Kirk Cousins is healthy, he's the best QB in the division and this is the type of division where having the best QB puts you a step ahead of everyone else.

Dajani: Falcons. Kirk Cousins should be a difference-maker for Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, then Zac Robinson is an offensive mind to keep an eye on.

Dubin: Falcons. I don't think any of the teams in this division are actually any good. This is more of a bet against the other teams than a bet on the Falcons.

Edwards: Falcons. Atlanta finally has the stability at quarterback to maximize its collection of skill talent. The defense is improved enough and there are points of concern with the Buccaneers and Saints.

Benjamin: Falcons. Once again this division will probably be very ugly, with basically every other team in play for the crown of this quartet. But Raheem Morris has a solid veteran-fueled lineup in his return to a top job.

Podell: Falcons. All aboard the Bijan Robinson train. With a quarterback defenses respect for the first time in his career in Kirk Cousins plus an offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson, whose years under Sean McVay should lead to him heavily featuring a star like Robinson, the Falcons should fly away for the division title.

NFC North

Sullivan: Packers. I think Jordan Love is the real deal, and the Packers defense is going to be better this season. While the vibes in Detroit are immaculate coming off of last season, I think Green Bay catches this division (and the conference) by surprise.

DeArdo: Packers. Something tells me that the Lions may have a letdown after coming up just short of getting to the big game last year. It doesn't help that they play in a division that includes the rising Bears and surging Packers, led by Jordan Love.

Breech: Lions. The Lions have one of the best rosters in the NFL and after winning the division last year, I don't think the other teams in the NFC North have caught up to them quite yet.

Dajani: Lions. Detroit is for real.

Dubin: Lions. I know the Packers are everybody's favorite dark horse, but the Lions are still the class of this division. With additions in the secondary, they should be able to stave off the type of defensive slide they had down the stretch of last season.

Edwards: Lions. Chicago should be improved and the Vikings will still be a quality opponent even with the J.J. McCarthy injury. With that being said, the Lions are built to overcome adversity and should be able to weather the storms in a battle with Green Bay.

Benjamin: Packers. The Detroit Lions may be incredibly balanced, but the upside of Jordan Love under Matt LaFleur makes the Pack more likely to take a big leap. This could be the best division in football.

Podell: Packers. The youngest team to win a playoff game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger gets levels better with a full season of experience. Quarterback Jordan Love threw the second-most passing touchdowns in football (32) after only really locking in during the second half of the season. Love comes out firing early on in 2024, leading to a big year for the Packers.