The 2024 NFL schedule spans 18 weeks and includes 272 regular-season games. NFL futures bettors everywhere are already analyzing every slate in painstaking detail. The Chicago Bears finished last in the NFC North in 2023, but won four of their last six contests to close the season on a high note. Now, they'll look to take advantage of a near-perfect convergence of circumstances, as they'll play a last-place schedule with a dramatically improved roster after drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The latest 2024 NFL win totals list Chicago's over/under at nine, with the over paying out at plus-money (+110).

Can Chicago find a way to reach double-digit victories with a rookie quarterback, and which 2024 NFL over/unders should you target as you place your preseason NFL predictions?

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures.

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, Los Angeles went 5-12 the following season and then got off to a 2-6 start last season. However, Sean McVay's squad rallied to win eight of their last nine and earned a wild-card spot, losing a 24-23 nailbiter to the Lions in the first round. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are all back and healthy, and the Rams' defense looks improved after a few savvy free-agency additions and a defense-heavy draft. Their 2024 NFL win total is set at 8.5 and Cohen predicts they breeze past that mark with 11 wins.

On the other side, Cohen is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. Last year's 4-13 record was the worst in Bill Belichick's career and now the Patriots will turn to former Patriots linebacker and long-time assistant Jerod Mayo. The former Pro Bowler certainly understands "The Patriot Way" but he's never even been a coordinator at any level and he inherits a roster with some pretty clear holes. New England seems intent on starting veteran Jacoby Brissett instead of No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye early in the season and Cohen thinks the tank might be on, predicting they go just 2-15.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for NFL win totals and Super Bowl futures.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams, including one that pays plus-money? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.