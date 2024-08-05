The 2024 NFL schedule begins on Thursday, September 5, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson got his first career playoff win last season, but fell short of leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs. Now, we'll see a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and Baltimore enters the season with oddsmakers setting the over/under at 10.5 in the latest 2024 NFL win totals. How will the Ravens fare in a primetime matchup against the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game and should you back Kansas City with your 2025 Super Bowl prediction? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. A season after selling out to win the Super Bowl, the Rams had to make some difficult salary-cap decisions and begin rebuilding the roster. It led to a 5-12 season but they bounced back with a 10-7 record in 2023 that made it seem as if the franchise was well ahead of schedule. Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams both became unlikely stars to help Sean McVay's offense finish top 10 in scoring and total yardage. Those are both big reasons why Cohen is predicting the Rams win 11 games, predicting they comfortably go over 8.5 wins on the season.

On the other side, he is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. New England is coming off a four-win season and now they'll turn to Jerod Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker who has been the inside linebackers coach the last five seasons. Mayo doesn't even have coordinating experience and even though veteran backup Jacoby Brissett is taking the reps with the 1s early in training camp, it's likely he'll have to break in rookie quarterback Drake Maye sooner rather than later. Cohen is expecting more growing pains and predicts a dismal 2-15 season for New England. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

