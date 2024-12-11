NFL owners met in Dallas on Wednesday, hosting annual discussions on a number of league matters as the 2024 playoffs draw near. Among the biggest developments: a historic announcement regarding the NFL's international plans, a renewed partnership with Nike and new ownership setups for multiple teams.

Here's a roundup of key takeaways from the meetings:

The NFL is going to Berlin

Germany has hosted at least one regular-season game in three straight seasons, but the country's capital city will get its first-ever NFL matchup in 2025, with owners approving Wednesday plans to put a game in Olympic Stadium, which was originally constructed for the 1936 Summer Olympics.

Nike secures 10-year extension

The apparel giant has designed and manufactured the NFL's uniforms since 2012, when it replaced Reebok as the league's apparel partner, though owners recently opened bidding for a future partnership. Nike's current deal was set to expire after 2027. Now, the two sides will stick together through 2038.

Four teams add minority owners

The NFL this summer began allowing owners to sell minority shares of their teams to private equity firms, or groups of investors. On Wednesday, the league approved four different clubs doing just that:

The Buffalo Bills added 10 different minority owners, including NBA greats Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, plus former MLS star Jozy Altidore. Terry Pegula remains the controlling owner.

added 10 different minority owners, including NBA greats Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, plus former MLS star Jozy Altidore. Terry Pegula remains the controlling owner. The Las Vegas Raiders sold a 15% share of the team to Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, months after adding NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority stakeholder. Mark Davis remains the controlling owner.

sold a 15% share of the team to Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, months after adding NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority stakeholder. Mark Davis remains the controlling owner. The Miami Dolphins added three minority stakeholders, including the Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corporation. Stephen Ross remains the controlling owner.

added three minority stakeholders, including the Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corporation. Stephen Ross remains the controlling owner. The Philadelphia Eagles sold an 8% share of the team to family investment groups including Susan Kim, Zack Peskowitz and Olivia Peskowitz Suter. Jeffrey Lurie remains the controlling owner.

NFL still ironing out Olympics plans

Flag football will make its debut at the Olympics in the 2028 Summer Games, and the league is still working through the logistics of NFL player involvement, per the Washington Post. Executive Peter O'Reilly told reporters Wednesday that he hopes an official resolution will come in 2025.