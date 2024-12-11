For the first time ever, Berlin will be the backdrop for an NFL regular season game. On Wednesday, the league confirmed what had been rumored for some time: that the 2025 season will feature a matchup in Germany's capital city.

This marks the fourth straight season Germany has been awarded a regular season game. The game will take place at Olympic Stadium, though the teams competing and what week the game will take place are to be determined.

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that Berlin was a real possibility for next season.

"I usually tell people, 'Don't believe rumors.' In this case, I might say, 'Believe it,'" Goodell said, while visiting Germany, when asked about reports of a Berlin game. "We're working on it, but it isn't finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we're looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it."

Goodell said the NFL is aiming to have eight international games next year, up from five this season. Early last month, Goodell also mentioned the international locations on the league's radar, including Spain, Mexico City, Brazil, England, Germany and "Ireland possibly."