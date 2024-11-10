The NFL had five international games in 2024 and in 2025, that number could increase. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league is looking to bring eight international games to the schedule next season.

This year, the games were played in Brazil, England and Germany. Other locations, including Ireland, could be on the horizon. The international series this season kicked off with the league's first game in Brazil, coming to us in Week 1. The goal was to continue the "ongoing expansion of our global footprint.''

From Munich, Germany, where the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are set to play in the final game overseas this season, Goodell explained the league's plan to expand.

"We are definitely going to Spain," Goodell said, laying out the schedule. "We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the U.K. And we're also looking at the potential of another game … in Ireland possibly … And we'll certainly be back here in Germany."

He continued, adding, "So if that totals eight, that's what we're shooting for."

Goodell and others across the league have been vocal in the push to add more cities and countries to their international passport. They have been eyeing a game in Spain for some time and it has finally become a reality.

The stadium in Mexico City has undergone construction, so the league has taken a two year break from trips there, but have hoped to go back. Brazil is another city that was considered a successful trip by many in the NFL offices and Goodell confirms that he expects to return there.

There was one NFL game in Ireland previously, but it was a preseason game. This offseason, there were reports that Dublin, Ireland and Paris, France were options the league was exploring. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who played in the preseason game in 1997, have been vocal that their goal is to return to Ireland for a regular season matchup.

The NFL has seen games in Munich and Frankfurt, and are working "very hard" to bring a game to Berlin, Germany. Goodell confirmed they will go back to Germany, but didn't specify which city they would land in.

"We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we're looking very hard at that," Goodell said earlier this week. "Our people have been working very hard at it. But I want to add that does not mean we're not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich."

Goodell emphasized what a success this series has been, saying the new cities they explored this season went well.

"São Paulo was new for us and it could not have gone better. Teams had a great time. The London series was fantastic as always and here is just a great way to finish and looking forward to next year," he said.

From 2007 to 2011, the schedule featured one London game each season and the push to reach fans in other countries has expanded significantly since then.