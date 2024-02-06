The NFL is heading to Brazil. For the first time in league history, a game will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, at Corinthians Arena. The game will be on Friday night of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, on Sept. 6, 2024.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be the home team for the game. The away team has not yet been announced and will be revealed ahead of the season.

"This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," Goodell said in a press release. "Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."

Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles chairman and chief executive officer, said the team is "honored" to be chosen in the historic game.

"With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year," Lurie said.

Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo, said, "The league's decision to play the game in the first week of the NFL 2024 season is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city."

Nunes continued, saying, "Having this historic spectacle on the eve of Independence Day and driving a great economic impact and job creation for São Paulo, will spotlight our city as a globally relevant destination for the world's most exciting sport and entertainment events."

This marks the first game played on a Friday night of Week 1 in more than 50 years. The last game played on a Friday night during opening week was Cardinals at Rams on Sept. 18, 1970.

The NFL has increased their international presence as of recently, and the expansion to Brazil is another way for the league to expand their fanbase. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will all play games in London next season, while the Carolina Panthers will play a game in Munich.