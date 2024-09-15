Injuries are part of every sport, especially football, where it seems like no team can escape at least one notable injury on a weekly basis. That was the case for several teams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Several teams sustained injuries to key players in Week 2. Let's take a look at each of the notable injuries that took place during the second weekend of play.

Running back

Tyjae Spears: The Titans running back suffered an ankle injury in the second half against the Jets. Spears was seen walking to the locker room with his shoe off and with a trainer (per ESPN).

MarShawn Lloyd: The Packers running back left with an ankle injury against the Colts, and did not return.

Tank Bigsby: The Jaguars running back left the game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson: The Vikings wide receiver left the game against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury, and did not return. Jefferson appeared to take a hit to the thigh area on his right leg and needed assistance walking off the field.

Tight end

Taysom Hill: The Saints tight end left against the Cowboys with a chest injury, and did not return.

Defensive end

Laiatu Latu: The Colts pass rusher was ruled out with a hip injury.

Defensive tackle

Linebacker

C.J. Mosley: The Jets linebacker left against the Titans with a foot injury. Mosley rode a cart to the locker room.

Jerome Baker: The Seahawks linebacker left with a hamstring injury against the Patriots.

The Seahawks linebacker left with a hamstring injury against the Patriots. Jermaine Johnson II: The Jets pass rusher/linebacker suffered an injury in the win over Tennessee. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh says "it's looking like" Johnson tore his Achilles.

Kicker

Graham Gano: The Giants kicker left against the Commanders after aggravating a hamstring injury. Punter Jamie Gillan took over handling kickoffs.