Injuries are part of every sport, especially football, where it seems like no team can escape at least one notable injury on a weekly basis. That was the case for several teams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
Several teams sustained injuries to key players in Week 2. Let's take a look at each of the notable injuries that took place during the second weekend of play.
Running back
Tyjae Spears: The Titans running back suffered an ankle injury in the second half against the Jets. Spears was seen walking to the locker room with his shoe off and with a trainer (per ESPN).
MarShawn Lloyd: The Packers running back left with an ankle injury against the Colts, and did not return.
Tank Bigsby: The Jaguars running back left the game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
Wide receiver
- Justin Jefferson: The Vikings wide receiver left the game against the 49ers with an apparent leg injury, and did not return. Jefferson appeared to take a hit to the thigh area on his right leg and needed assistance walking off the field.
Tight end
- Taysom Hill: The Saints tight end left against the Cowboys with a chest injury, and did not return.
Defensive end
- Laiatu Latu: The Colts pass rusher was ruled out with a hip injury.
Defensive tackle
- Vita Vea: The Buccaneers defensive lineman was ruled out against the Lions with a knee injury. It appeared as if Yaya Diaby fell onto his knee on this play here.
- DeForest Buckner: The Colts defensive lineman was carted off with an apparent leg/ankle injury against the Packers. Buckner was down holding his lower leg and helped off the field, per the Indy Star.
Linebacker
- C.J. Mosley: The Jets linebacker left against the Titans with a foot injury. Mosley rode a cart to the locker room.
- Jerome Baker: The Seahawks linebacker left with a hamstring injury against the Patriots.
- Jermaine Johnson II: The Jets pass rusher/linebacker suffered an injury in the win over Tennessee. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh says "it's looking like" Johnson tore his Achilles.
Kicker
Graham Gano: The Giants kicker left against the Commanders after aggravating a hamstring injury. Punter Jamie Gillan took over handling kickoffs.