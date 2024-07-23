Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is being granted an excused absence from training camp so that he can travel to Paris and watch his wife, USA gymnast Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. He will miss the practices from July 29 through August 3 and is expected back on August 4.

"Just because we respect the Olympics," head coach Matt Eberflus said of Owens being granted the absence, via ESPN. "That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go USA."

Owens and Biles have been together since 2020 and were married in April of 2023.

Biles, of course, is one of the greatest athletes in American history. She is a three-time Olympian and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, having won the Team, All-around, Vault and Floor exercise competitions in 2016 as part of the famed "Final Five" team along with Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocain and Aly Raisman.

She took home Silver in the Team competition in 20216 and the Bronze in the Balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Biles also has 23 Gold Medals, four Silver Medals, and three Bronze Medals in the World Championships.

Biles will vie to compete this year in four events: All-around, Vault, Uneven bars and Balance beam.