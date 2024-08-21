Two AFC South rivals will collide in Week 1 when the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans. The Colts have dominated this series in recent years, going 10-4-1 in their past 15 meetings with Houston. Two promising second-year signal callers will square off in that matchup, with Houston's C.J. Stroud facing Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Colts as 1.5-point underdogs at home, but should you include Indianapolis in your Week 1 NFL parlay picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 1 NFL schedule, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will visit DeShaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Will Prescott lead his team to victory on the road or will the Browns (-2) cover the spread in Week 1? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Detroit Lions (-3.5) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. These two teams squared off in the NFL Wild Card Round last season, with Detroit securing a 24-23 win in a thrilling finish. That victory marked the Lions' first playoff victory in more than 30 years.

Detroit will return the majority of its offense that helped the Lions reach the NFC Championship Game a season ago. Quarterback Jared Goff had a strong season in 2023, throwing for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Goff's stellar play is a big reason why the Lions are 8-1 in their last nine games at home. Detroit is also 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games in September, a trend the model expects to continue in Week 1. SportsLine's model projects the Lions to score more than 30 points against Los Angeles, a big reason why Detroit covers the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

