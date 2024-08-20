The NFL is finally back and fans of all 32 teams have hope that theirs will make a playoff run come January. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but a host of challengers will test their mettle starting on September 5 against the AFC runner-up Baltimore Ravens. The four standalone games in Week 1 feature a combined seven teams who made the playoffs last season: Chiefs vs. Ravens, Packers vs. Eagles, Rams vs. Lions, and Jets vs. 49ers. Only New York missed the playoffs in 2023-24, but has higher aspirations this season with Aaron Rodgers healthy and ready for redemption in a Jets uniform.

In 2023, two of the six home NFL underdogs in Week 1 won outright. In 2022, two of seven home underdogs won outright and one tied. This year, only two teams are getting points at home: Colts +1.5 vs. Texans and Giants +1 vs. Vikings. Will either of these teams continue the NFL betting trend of the successful opening week home 'dog?

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday NFL props show on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's opening week, Cohen is high on one of those Week 1 home upset picks, the Indianapolis Colts over the Houston Texans. Second year quarterback Anthony Richardson returns after missing the majority of his rookie season due to injury and will have the luxury of playing with star running back Jonathan Taylor, who was in the midst of a contract holdout during Richardson's brief time as the 2023 starter. Richardson ran for a combined four scores in his first three games as a pro, including two in a road win at Houston in Week 2.

Though Houston rallied to win seven of their final ten regular season games and a home playoff game last season, opening a new season on the road is a difficult task. Historically, Indianapolis has won 33 of the 45 matchups including 10 of the last 15 head-to-head matchups, including a tie in 2022. In what he believes will be the most fun game on the Sunday afternoon slate, he is predicting a three point Colts win in the opener. See his other Week 1 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 NFL score predictions

