With Kansas City and Baltimore kicking off the season last Thursday, both teams will have rest advantages when the Week 2 NFL schedule takes place. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites over the Raiders, per the Week 2 NFL odds, while the Chiefs are 6-point favorites over the Bengals. However, the Raiders and Bengals are two teams who respond to rest disadvantages better than any others. Since the start of the 2022 season, Las Vegas has the most against the spread victories (seven) when having less rest than its opponent, while Cincinnati has the second-most (six). Those NFL betting trends could plant the seeds for potential Week 2 NFL parlay picks backing the Raiders and Bengals.

If you want to continue the rest theme, you could add Philadelphia to any Week 2 NFL parlay card. The Eagles played last Friday in Brazil and won't take the field again until Monday Night Football. Since 2022, the Eagles are 4-1 ATS when having a rest advantage as they'll take on Atlanta, which will have the standard one week of prep. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 2 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-6) to cover at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. After losing three straight to Cincy, including the 2022 AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs have since won back-to-back versus the Bengals, also covering in both. Each of those victories came in Kansas City, which is where Sunday's matchup will also take place, and dating back to last season, the Chiefs are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 home games.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have covered just three times over their last 10 games overall. The team also hasn't figured out how to avoid early season holes since Joe Burrow entered the conversation as Cincinnati owns a 1-8 record in Weeks 1 and 2 since drafting Burrow in 2020. Burrow shares some of the blame with 12 TD passes versus 11 turnovers in those games while also being sacked 3.8 times per contest. With the model projecting KC to sack Burrow at least three times on Sunday, that will stunt Cincy's offense and allow the Chiefs (-6) to cover almost 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a road team that covers the spread in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL Week 2 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 2 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 2 NFL best bets from a model on an 184-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.