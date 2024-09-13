Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of practice on Monday due to soreness, but he returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of his matchup against the Raiders during the Week 2 NFL schedule. Jackson played every snap in a season-opening loss to the Chiefs, racking up 273 passing yards and 122 rushing yards against a veteran defense. He will face a Raiders defense that allowed 144 passing yards and 176 rushing yards in a 22-10 loss to the Chargers last week. Jackson has a passing yards over/under of 214.5 in the Week 2 NFL odds, while his passing attempts over/under is 30.5 in the NFL player props.

Other star players in action on Sunday include Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Which side of their NFL player props should you target with your Week 2 NFL player prop bets? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or player prop bets, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in several confident NFL best bets for Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Week 2 predictions for Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson

For Week 2, one of the model's top NFL prop picks is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers going under 227.5 passing yards against the Titans. Rodgers returned from his season-ending Achilles injury on Monday night against Tennessee, completing 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He finished with just 64 passing yards in the first half, with 62 of those coming on one drive.

Rodgers showed signs of his former MVP self, but he was inconsistent overall and needs more time to get into a rhythm. He is facing a Tennessee defense that was severely underrated in Week 1, allowing just 93 passing yards to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. The Titans defense will be playing in front of their home crowd on Sunday, which is one reason why the model has Rodgers finishing with 217 passing yards in its latest simulations. See the model's other Week 2 NFL prop picks for Rodgers, Kelce and Jackson right here.

How to make Week 2 NFL player prop picks

The model has also locked in confident NFL prop bets for Kelce and Jackson. You can bet those props individually, or three-leg parlay for those prop bets pays more than 6-1. You can only see what it is, and get the rest of the model's picks, here.

What are the top NFL Week 2 prop picks for Rodgers, Kelce and Jackson, and what three-leg parlay pays more than 6-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL prop picks and predictions from the SportsLine simulation model that is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.