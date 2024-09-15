The Cincinnati Bengals were the heaviest NFL favorites during the opening week of the season, but they lost to the Patriots at home in a massive upset. They will now visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday during the Week 2 NFL schedule, with the Chiefs listed as six-point favorites in the Week 2 NFL odds. Kansas City is in a potential letdown spot following its win over Baltimore in the NFL Kickoff Game, while Cincinnati is motivated to put last week's loss in the rearview mirror. Which team should you back with your Week 2 NFL score predictions and NFL bets?

There are eight Week 2 NFL spreads that are listed at six points or larger, with Baltimore (-8.5 vs. Raiders) tabbed as the largest favorite of the week. However, there are plenty of close games expected as well, with five Week 2 NFL lines of three points or fewer. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 2 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's second week, Cohen is high on the Cardinals to defeat the Rams, 27-26. The Rams were forced to place wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) on the injured reserve after he got hurt early in Week 1 against the Lions, which leaves quarterback Matthew Stafford without his top target from last season. Stafford targeted Cooper Kupp a whopping 21 times in the loss to Detroit, which is not going to be sustainable against an Arizona defense that has time to prepare for a Nacua-less offense.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals should only get better offensively as the season goes on, especially since star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is getting acclimated to the NFL. The rookie was only targeted three times last week, but he should play a larger role in the offense this week. The Rams have picked up just five wins in their last 18 road games, and Cohen expects them to come up short against Arizona on Sunday. See his other Week 2 football score predictions at SportsLine.

