Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions is expected to be the highest-scoring one on the Week 3 NFL schedule, with a total of 51.5 in the Week 3 NFL odds. Detroit is a 3-point road favorite in a matchup between two of the top offenses in the league, as quarterbacks Jared Goff and Kyler Murray will go head-to-head. Murray completed all five of his passes that traveled 20-plus air yards for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-10 win over the Rams last week, with all those completions coming in the first half. He will face a struggling Detroit defense on Sunday, so should you back the Cardinals with your Week 3 NFL parlay picks and NFL bets?

Meanwhile, the lowest Week 3 over/under in the NFL Vegas odds is 36 between the Steelers and Chargers. Pittsburgh has scored a combined 31 points through its first two games, but has found a way to pick up road wins over the Falcons and Broncos to set up an exciting home opener. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 3 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) cover at home against the Miami Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion in a blowout loss to Buffalo last week, leaving his NFL future up in the air. He is almost certainly going to miss this game, which means backup Skylar Thompson is in line to make a road start in a hostile environment.

Thompson has lost two of his previous three starts with the Dolphins, throwing for less than 230 yards in all three of those appearances. It is going to be difficult for Miami to keep pace with a Seattle offense that features weapons like DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III. The model has Thompson finishing with less than 185 passing yards in its latest simulations, which is one reason why Seattle is covering the spread almost 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a home underdog that covers the spread in well over 60% of simulations, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 3 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 3 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from a model on an 187-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.