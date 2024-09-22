There are three rookie quarterbacks who have started in the NFL so far this season, but Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix haven't thrown a single touchdown pass in 196 combined attempts. However, that trio is a surprising 4-2 against the spread and all three will be NFL underdogs in Week 3. So is backing on rookie quarterbacks one of the NFL betting trends you should follow as you place your Week 3 NFL best bets or will oddsmakers inevitably catch up?

The latest Week 3 NFL odds list Williams' Bears as one-point dogs in Indianapolis, while Daniels and the Commanders are getting 7.5 in Cincinnati and Nix's Broncos are six-point underdogs in Tampa Bay. How should you play those games and which Week 3 NFL Vegas lines can you exploit while putting together your Week 3 NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 3 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5) cover at home against the Miami Dolphins. Since Mike McDaniel arrived in Miami, the Dolphins have had one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, but the third-year head coach's play-calling abilities will be tested this week after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was placed on injured reserve.

Skylar Thompson will start in his place. Thompson managed a Week 18 win over the Jets in 2022. However, it was an ugly 11-6 final score and Thompson has only averaged 5.2 yards per attempt over 119 career NFL passes. Meanwhile, Ryan Grubb has Geno Smith looking like he did in 2022 when he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors after a 300-yard passing game last week, and the model predicts that Seattle covers in nearly 60% of simulations this week. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a home underdog that covers the spread in well over 60% of simulations, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 3 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 3 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from a model on an 187-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.