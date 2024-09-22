Titans quarterback Will Levis has committed critical turnovers in his first two games this season, throwing a pick-six late in Week 1 and another pick on a desperate failed shovel pass in the red zone in Week 2. He is still just 11 starts into his career, and the Titans caught a break in their matchup against Green Bay on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Packers quarterback Jordan Love could miss this game with a knee injury, putting Malik Willis in line for another start. Willis finished with just 122 passing yards against Indianapolis last week, so the Titans are 3-point home favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Ravens (-1) to beat the Cowboys in Dallas, 27-24. Baltimore feels like it should be 2-0 instead of 0-2 through its first two games, coming up just short at Kansas City in its opener before blowing a 23-13 fourth-quarter lead against the Raiders. The Ravens have won nine consecutive games against NFC opponents and had won five straight road games prior to their loss at Kansas City.

They are facing a Dallas defense that gave up 432 total yards and 190 rushing yards in a blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 2, which is a good sign for a Ravens offense that leans heavily on their rushing attack. Running back Derrick Henry is coming off an improved Week 2 performance, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Cohen expects two touchdowns from Henry on Sunday, which is one reason why the NFL expert has Baltimore winning in a 27-24 final. See his other Week 3 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL score predictions

