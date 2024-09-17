The NFL season hasn't been kind to big favorites through the first 32 games. Teams that were 6-point underdogs or more are 8-0 against the spread during the first two weeks and many making NFL survivor picks have been eliminated by taking those heavy favorites. There are plenty of close NFL matchups this week in the NFL odds, but which NFL score predictions can you make? Should you back the Saints as half-point favorites at home against an Eagles team that just lost a heartbreaker on Monday Night Football with your NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 3 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Ravens (-0.5) to beat the Cowboys in Dallas, 27-24. Baltimore had a comfortable 26-13 lead as a two score home favorite against Las Vegas, before giving up 13 unanswered points in the final 10 minutes. The Ravens' defense, known as one of the NFL's top units, surrendered 276 yards passing to Gardner Minshew in the Raiders' frantic comeback.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry was a significant addition for the team in the offseason, but he has been held to 130 yards on the ground on 31 carries thus far. The Cowboys surrendered 180 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns to the Saints' Alvin Kamara last Sunday, exposing holes in what appears to be a leaky defense early in 2024. Cohen believes that Baltimore is "just too good to start 0-3" and will even both teams' records at 1-2 come Sunday. See his other Week 3 football score predictions at SportsLine.

