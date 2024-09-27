Five teams enter the Week 4 NFL schedule with perfect 3-0 records, including the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs head west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West divisional game on Sunday. With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert nursing an ankle injury, Kansas City is a 7-point favorite in the latest Week 4 NFL odds. Should you target the Chiefs when making Week 4 NFL predictions and NFL parlay picks? Or will Kansas City become the next heavily favored team to suffer a shocking upset loss? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 4 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (-3, 40.5) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are coming off a win over the San Francisco 49ers, which is nothing to scoff at. That said, the 49ers were missing several of their top players (Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle), and the Rams had the benefit of playing at home.

The Rams have also been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles has also been a drastically different team on the road this season, losing to the Detroit Lions 26-20, and getting blown out by the Arizona Cardinals 41-10. The model has the Bears covering in this game in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a road underdog that wins outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 4 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from a model on an 187-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.