Just two teams are undefeated against the spread this year, and are undefeated straight-up as well. Pittsburgh and Minnesota are 3-0 in both regards, so leaning on the two in your Week 4 NFL parlay picks could be a sensible move. Steelers vs. Colts has Pittsburgh as a 2.5-point road favorite, per the Week 4 NFL odds, while Vikings vs. Packers has Minnesota as a 2.5-point road underdog. Neither Justin Fields nor Sam Darnold were projected to be their teams' QB1 this year, but how long will these perfect runs last?

The Steelers are 8-1 straight-up in their last nine meetings with Indianapolis, so Week 4 NFL bets on the money line could be attractive. As for Packers vs. Vikings, the teams have split their last 20 matchup against the spread. What combo of NFL ATS, NFL money line and NFL total bets from these contests should you include in Week 4 NFL betting picks? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 4 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (-3, 41) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Caleb Williams and Chicago have struggled on offense, but the Rams defense may be the perfect remedy. L.A. is allowing the highest passer rating (127.3), the most yards per attempt (9.8) and the most yards per play (6.8) this season. It struggles just as much with the run as the pass as Los Angeles has given up the third-most rushing yards in 2024.

The Bears have the pieces to take advantage of this defense as Rome Odunze had his NFL breakout game last week, posting a 6-112-1 stat line. D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet combined for 175 receiving yards in that game, and Chicago excels situationally, ranking in the top 10 in redzone scoring. The Bears also have the spread advantage, going 7-2 ATS over their last nine home games, while the Rams are 2-10 ATS over their last dozen versus the NFC North. One shouldn't be too swayed by Los Angeles' comeback victory over San Fran last week, as the model has Chicago (-3) covering nearly 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a road underdog that wins outright, defying oddsmakers everywhere. You can only see the model's NFL Week 4 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 4 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from a model on an 187-130 run on top-rated picks, and find out.