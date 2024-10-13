There are two NFL matchups between teams with winning records on Sunday, including Baltimore (3-2) vs. Washington (4-1). Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the league's biggest stories thus far, leading the highest-scoring team in the NFL (31.0 points per game). He is facing a Baltimore defense that has allowed the seventh-most points per game (25.2) this season, but the Ravens are 6.5-point home favorites in the Week 6 NFL odds. This game marks the third starting quarterback matchup since 1950 between the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the reigning NFL MVP, making it one of the most intriguing Week 6 NFL spreads for anyone making NFL score predictions and NFL betting picks.

This week's schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Jets (+2.5) and Bills. Both teams are hoping to snap two-game losing streaks, but which team should you back with your Week 6 NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 6 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He is 20-10 with his picks over the last two weeks and is now 20-16 (56%) on his posted NFL plays on SportsLine thus far this season. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 6 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL's sixth week, Cohen is high on the Lions (-3, 52.5) to beat the Cowboys, 31-26, in a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from last year. The Cowboys had won 16 consecutive home games entering the season, but they have dropped their first two home games this season. This could be their first three-game home losing streak with their starting quarterback healthy since 2006.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 consecutive passes against the Seahawks in Week 4, so he can match the longest streak in league history with six straight against the Cowboys on Sunday. His efficiency pairs perfectly with Detroit's rushing attack, which is powered by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Cohen expects them to have success early and often against a weak Dallas run defense, so he is taking the Lions to pick up their first win in this rivalry since 2013. See his other Week 6 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to fall below 30 total points, making it a must-bet for the under. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 6 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 6 NFL game, and which game smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 6 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who went 20-10 straight-up in Weeks 4-5, and find out.