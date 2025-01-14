The New England Patriots reunited with Mike Vrabel this week, officially introducing the former All-Pro linebacker as the team's newest head coach. There are still six head coaching vacancies around the NFL as the playoffs unfold, however, and plenty of big-name candidates who could end up filling them.

As the interview cycle intensifies, let's play matchmaker and propose ideal fits for each opening:

Chicago Bears -- Mike McCarthy

Besides the fact McCarthy just feels like a Bears coach, having already spent 13 years leading the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, Chicago is ripe for a proven offensive mind, desperate not to waste the undeniable gifts of young quarterback Caleb Williams. Like Dan Quinn with the Washington Commanders, his track record suggests he can yet overcome recent playoff woes with fresh talent and scenery.

Dallas Cowboys -- Deion Sanders

Jerry Jones likes to make a splash, and Sanders has brought his trademark flair to two different college programs. Why on Earth wouldn't they reunite where Deion once starred as "Prime Time"? The blowup potential for their personalities would be huge, but maybe what the Cowboys need is someone of Sanders' posture -- someone unafraid to shake up the foundations of a flashy but rarely title-worthy contender.

It's anyone's guess if Johnson, the Lions' coveted offensive coordinator, will finally risk leaving the cozy confines of Ford Field. But the Jaguars need play-calling innovation more than almost anything, and he brings it in spades. In theory, Jacksonville also offers the best of both worlds at quarterback in a winnable division: a former No. 1 pick in Trevor Lawrence who's experienced but young enough to grow.

Las Vegas Raiders -- Brian Flores

It's hard to imagine Mark Davis will be itching to return to the Bill Belichick tree and/or stick with a defensive coach -- decisions that helped doom his last two hires. But new minority owner Tom Brady is helping steer the ship, and Flores won four different Brady-led Super Bowls as part of the New England Patriots staff. He also revived his image as both a defensive schemer and player favorite in Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints -- Joe Brady

After several years with a defensive placeholder in Dennis Allen atop the staff, the Saints are one of the most logical candidates to go young on the other side. They could get a dose of both familiarity and freshness in the 35-year-old Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, who spent two years as a Sean Payton mentee back in 2017-2018, and also dominated as an area play-caller for LSU the following season.

New York Jets -- Todd Monken

Rex Ryan returning to East Rutherford would draw headlines, but Monken makes much more sense if Woody Johnson intends to fix a perpetually broken offense, with or without Aaron Rodgers. While he's not a hot young candidate at 58, Monken's had success at both the college and NFL level drawing up attacks that favor his personnel. Case in point: Lamar Jackson's successive MVP bids under his direction.