1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

By his standards, Mahomes has been more scrappy than spectacular for two years and counting, relying primarily on late-game heroics, including as a scrambler, to give Kansas City an almost unbelievable win rate in tight contests. There's simply no way we can call him an underdog in January, however, as he enters with a Hall of Fame-worthy 15-3 career playoff record, vying for a record third straight Super Bowl trophy. He thrives in these moments under Andy Reid.

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The only thing really preventing Jackson from holding the top spot is his limited postseason resume. For a guy with two -- and perhaps soon three -- MVP awards, he surprisingly owns just two career playoff wins over five-plus years as a starter. Still, he's arguably the most electric player at his position, capable of breaking off a 50-yard run or launching a 50-yard score on any given play, and he's enjoyed career-best efficiency through the air in 2024.

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Not so unlike Lamar Jackson, the Bills ' supersized dual threat is the total package in almost every way -- physically, on paper, and in the eye test -- but simply lacks a defining title bid, failing to reach the AFC championship in each of his last three seasons. He's cut down on his more reckless tendencies as a passer, but he remains something of a Superman aspirant thanks to his physical approach on the ground, elevating Buffalo's interchangeable array of pass catchers.

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

The skittish Goff of the quarterback's final days with the Los Angeles Rams is long gone. Boosted by belief from the Lions' bold staff, as well as a world-class line and skill group, he's simply excelled as a traditional pocket passer, as evidenced by elite marks in both completion rate (72.4%) and yards per attempt (8.9). In short, he gets the ball where it needs to be, more often than almost anyone. Also overlooked: He's already aiming for his third career NFC title-game appearance.

5 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

One of the toughest to rank, Stafford's place in NFL history is already secure as a rocket-armed Super Bowl champion. For that reason alone, he's a prime candidate to steal the postseason spotlight while feeding Puka Nacua in Sean McVay's battle-tested attack. At 36, though, he's also been quite streaky behind an inconsistent line, needing some strong defensive support to weather an ugly NFC West down the stretch. If he's on, look out. If he's not, he could be ousted early.

6 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Hurts is a bona fide winner, going 37-10 over his last three seasons as the unfazed shepherd of an all-star lineup, with a valiant 2022 Super Bowl effort also on the resume. He thrives as an adaptor, going from gritty runner to deep-shot artist depending on the day. The question with Hurts, as it was going into that 2022 postseason, is physical readiness, as he's been sidelined since before Christmas due to a concussion. Provided he's a full go, he's got the weapons to make noise.

7 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Historically, rookie quarterbacks don't fare the best in the playoffs. Historically, rookie quarterbacks also aren't as effortlessly explosive as Daniels, the sudden face of D.C. football. The upstart Commanders are quite dependent on both his arm and legs, which could pose issues deeper in the playoffs, but the 24-year-old rivals Lamar Jackson with his mobility and remains underrated as a thrower, setting the rookie record for completion rate (69%) thanks to his snappy delivery.

8 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Gone are the days of the Buccaneers leaning heavily on Todd Bowles' physical defense. Mayfield now fully runs the show, slinging it to the tune of a career-high 41 touchdowns for Liam Coen's balanced attack. More impressive is the fact the ever-feisty gunslinger has aired it out while battling significant injury-related holes to his supporting cast throughout the year. He'll still throw himself into trouble while trying to play hero, but his zeal also makes him a dangerous foe in January.

9 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

At his best, Love almost certainly belongs in the top five here, as he boasts one of the most impressive arms in the game, evoking shades of Mahomes and Packers legend Brett Favre during his splashiest moments. It helps he now has Josh Jacobs to beef up Matt LaFleur's ground support, too. Unlike in 2023, however, he's entering the playoffs on somewhat of a down note. He's also coming off an elbow injury, his third notable ailment of the year. Will he be ready to carry the load?

10 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Herbert's rarely looked more comfortable in his prolific NFL career, adopting more of a selective but efficient approach atop Jim Harbaugh's defensively-geared team. His connection with rookie Ladd McConkey could well help the Chargers play spoiler as a wild-card entry. The concern is that, beyond McConkey, he may be pressed to carry too large a burden without a deep receiver corps. His playoff experience is also minimal; he's played one postseason game -- a loss -- in 2022.

11 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

How much do we weigh his nine-game winning streak, in which he gave the Vikings legitimate top-10 production as the fearless distributor for Kevin O'Connell's offense, versus his regular-season finale, in which the heat of the moment appeared to sap him of his trademark touch? Darnold's got all the physical tools (and playmakers) to rebound for Minnesota, but if his line isn't sturdy, his mechanics and poise are liable to dip again. His future in purple may depend on his next move.

12 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Raise your hand if you realized Nix threw 29 touchdowns -- fifth-most among all quarterbacks -- as the rookie leader of Sean Payton's offense. After a slow start, he really settled in despite Denver's so-so weaponry, utilizing his natural mobility to keep the rock in the Broncos' hands. Upsetting the Bills on the road will be a tall first-round task for his playoff debut, but his play-extending athleticism and visible feel for the game go a long way in supplementing a stingy Broncos defense.

13 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The belle of the ball in 2023 when his downfield precision single-handedly accelerated Houston's rebuild, Stroud has been a different animal in Year 2. He's still capable of lasering tight-window throws, and retains a load of respect as a humble leader. His timing and touch have repeatedly dipped in light of a depleted wide receiver group and shaky offensive front, however, leaving the Texans to crawl rather than sprint into the postseason. It just might not be their year.

14 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB