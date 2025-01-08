The opening round of the NFL playoffs is set with six different matchups on tap for Wild Card Weekend. The storylines are juicy across the board. Can the Pittsburgh Steelers avoid another one-and-done appearance by knocking off the rival Baltimore Ravens? Can the Minnesota Vikings rebound from a disastrous Week 18 showdown with the Detroit Lions? Can the Denver Broncos deliver as a potential spoiler?

Almost all of the intrigue comes back to the quarterbacks, whether overachieving journeymen or bona fide superstars. With that in mind, here's how we'd rank each of the six signal-caller showdowns:

A year ago, Stroud was a top reason to tune in for Houston's playoff run. This time around, it's a wonder he's even in the dance at all. The second-year quarterback has struggled to keep a steady hand in a banged-up Texans offense. Herbert, meanwhile, is enjoying a soft renaissance under coach Jim Harbaugh, but his team is led by defense, and he enters this one without a proven playoff touch.

There's certainly some upset potential here with Nix's mobility giving the Broncos some flair as an ahead-of-schedule challenger. Too few are talking about the Denver rookie throwing 29 touchdowns (fifth-best in the NFL) to rival Jayden Daniels' first-year heroics. And Allen is a perennial MVP force. This matchup could be defensively geared, though, and Buffalo enters as more than a touchdown favorite.

Some people will roll their eyes at a third matchup between AFC North foes, anticipating a sluggish outing from an increasingly listless Steelers offense. Wilson, at 36, is starting to look his age again, leading to open talk of Justin Fields potentially reemerging under center. But it's Steelers-Ravens! Anything can happen, especially with Mike Tomlin sometimes serving as the electric Jackson's kryptonite.

This is a classic case of wondering who's going to step up. Stafford has been there, done that as the 2021 Super Bowl champion quarterback. He's also been really streaky behind an iffy line in Los Angeles, just barely claiming an ugly NFC West crown. Darnold, meanwhile, has been mostly awesome for the Vikings, slinging it without abandon until the heat of a pivotal game threw him off his mark in Week 18.

This one has the potential for the most theatrics. Mayfield aired it out for a career-high 41 scores this year, fully becoming the face of the NFC South's scrappiest contender. And he's had to make constant plays through the air thanks to the sudden porousness of Todd Bowles' defense. Daniels, meanwhile, is on track to claim Rookie of the Year honors as a dual-threat superstar. Can his magic translate to this stage?

Hurts and Love went head to head in an entertaining Week 1 showdown in Brazil, and now they're faced with a do-or-die rematch and questions about their own physical readiness. Hurts hasn't played since before Christmas due to a concussion, while Love lost feeling in his arm after taking a shot to the funny bone in Week 18. If they're upright, they've both got tantalizing playoff runs under their belt.