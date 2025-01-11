The No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens and No. 6 seed Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in the Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on Saturday. These teams headed in opposite directions going into the NFL playoff bracket. The Steelers dropped their final four games. In Week 18, the Cincinnati Bengals beat Pittsburgh, 19-17. As for the Ravens, they secured the AFC North title and won their last four games. Last week, they beat the Cleveland Browns, 35-10. These rivals split the season series, 1-1, with the Ravens winning the last game at home 34-17 over the Steelers.

Kickoff from MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Ravens are -529 money-line favorites (risk $529 to win $100), while the Steelers are +394 underdogs (risk $100 to win $394).

Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Steelers spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Steelers over/under: 43.5 points

Ravens money line: Baltimore -529, Pittsburgh +394

BAL: Ravens are 10-6-1 against the spread this season

PIT: Steelers are 11-6 ATS this season

Ravens vs. Steelers streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dynamic signal-caller who owns pinpoint accuracy and uses his legs to his advantage. Jackson finished the season sixth in passing yards (4,172), second in passing touchdowns (41) and first in QBR (77.5). He added 915 rushing yards and four rushing scores. Jackson had multiple passing touchdowns in six straight games to close out the season. On Dec. 21 against the Steelers, he went 15-of-23 for 207 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Running back Derrick Henry was second in the NFL in carries (325) and rushing yards (1,921) and first in rushing touchdowns (16). He had 19 carries of 20-plus rushing yards. The Alabama product had nine games with 100-plus rushing yards this season. In his last outing against the Steelers, Henry had 162 rushing yards.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers were 12th in the league in total defense (326.7), sixth in run defense (98.7) and eighth in scoring defense (20.4). Linebacker T.J. Watt is a disruptor upfront as run-stuffer and pass-rusher. In 2024, Watt had 61 total tackles, 19 TFLs, 11.5 sacks and four pass deflections this season. He also recorded 53 total pressures and 17 QB hits.

Receiver George Pickens is an athletic pass-catching threat. Pickens had 59 catches with a team-high 900 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Georgia product had at least 50 receiving yards in 10 games. Running back Najee Harris uses his power as a ball-carrier. This season, he notched 1,043 rushing yards and six touchdowns. On Nov. 17 versus the Ravens, Harris had 63 rushing yards.

