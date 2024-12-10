Did your thoughts on NFL contenders and pretenders change with what happened this past week? The Detroit Lions scraped by the Green Bay Packers, thanks to an aggressive decision from head coach Dan Campbell, the Minnesota Vikings blew out Kirk Cousins and then the Buffalo Bills got outscored 44-42 by the Los Angeles Rams.

How have Super Bowl odds changed over the last week? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we saw.

Super Bowl LIX odds

Bills get jumped by Chiefs, Eagles

The Bills and Rams just couldn't stop scoring points on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Bills, it was them who ended up on the losing end, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose a game while scoring six touchdowns and committing zero turnovers. Josh Allen looked like the MVP favorite after throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more, but it's fair to be concerned about this Bills defense.

Matthew Stafford's unit racked up 457 yards of total offense and converted 11 of 15 third downs en route to victory. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp looked virtually unstoppable, and combined for half of L.A.'s touchdowns. With how the Bills defense was shredded, their odds to win the Super Bowl fell from +500 to +600, and they are now again listed behind the Chiefs and Eagles.

Packers drop after 'TNF' loss

The Packers went to Ford Field and gave the best team in the NFL all they had. "Thursday Night Football" could have gone either way, but Campbell's fourth-down gamble led to a 34-31 victory for Detroit. Jordan Love made some impressive throws, while Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns on the ground. The Packers are going to make the playoffs, and could even win out just looking at their schedule. Catching the Lions always felt unlikely, so is the Packers' drop from +1500 to +2000 warranted?

NFC West becomes more interesting

The Seahawks have now won four straight games, and went from last place in the NFC West to first place. Following the 30-18 victory over the Cardinals, the Seahawks now own the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They control their own destiny, but have a much tougher schedule down the stretch than the rival Rams, who just notched an impressive victory over the Bills in the game of the week.

The Seahawks' Super Bowl odds went from +6600 to +5000, while the Rams' odds went from +8000 to +6600. There are still 10 teams with shorter odds than the Seahawks or Rams to win it all, but the race for the NFC West is going to be interesting nonetheless.