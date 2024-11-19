Week 11 of the 2024 NFL regular season was a consequential one. The Pittsburgh Steelers held onto their lead in the AFC North by upsetting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season and the Cincinnati Bengals suffered yet another devastating loss.

How have Super Bowl odds changed over the last week? Let's take a look at the most recent sports betting odds for Super Bowl LIX, courtesy of BetMGM, and talk about some of the biggest movers we've seen over the last week.

Lions are your new favorites

There has been a debate over the past month or so about the best team in the NFL. Is it the Chiefs with their (formerly) perfect record? Or the Lions, who are the most explosive team in the NFL? After the Chiefs' loss to the Bills and the Lions' 52-6 blowout victory over the Jaguars this weekend, we've seen a big change atop the "Super Bowl odds board."

The Lions are your new favorites, moving from +450 to +325. The Chiefs, on the other hand, fell from +400 to +450. Betting on the Lions to win the Super Bowl at +325 right now seems a little wild. Not much value there.

We also saw some notable movement among AFC contenders. The Bills moved from +750 to +650, and the Ravens moved from +600 to +800 following their loss to the Steelers.

49ers take massive fall

The 49ers didn't look dominant in their Week 10 victory over the Buccaneers. But hey, it was Christian McCaffrey's first game back, and San Francisco's first game off a bye. However, the 49ers followed up that win with a 20-17 loss the rival Seahawks. The 49ers are now +2000 to win the Super Bowl, which is a big move from the +900 they were listed at this time last week.

The 49ers are now 5-5 despite being favored in every game. They are 1-3 vs. NFC West opponents after going 11-1 vs. their rivals over the past two seasons. What's even more wild is that the 49ers held a fourth-quarter lead in the final two minutes of regulation in all three of those losses vs. divisional opponents! The 49ers also had just one 20-yard play on Sunday. That's tied for the fewest in any game under Kyle Shanahan.

Is their season in danger? The 49ers do have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL. Up next for them is Jordan Love and the Packers.

Jets are done

With their 28-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday, the Jets fell to 3-8. A disappointing season continues to get worse, as the Jets are now +75000 to win the Super Bowl after being listed at +25000 last week. I guess the next question is will Aaron Rodgers take a seat and rest since it doesn't look like the Jets will be playing postseason football?