San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had his rookie campaign in 2022 ended with an elbow injury, and the former "Mr. Irrelevant" will likely be shut down in 2024 due to another elbow issue. However, this one is not as serious.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Purdy avoided a serious injury to his right elbow during the Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions, per ESPN. Purdy suffered a right elbow bruise with some nerve inflammation, and will likely not play in the Week 18 finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Purdy exited "Monday Night Football" in the closing minutes after taking a hard hit from Lions defensive back Brian Branch. While he tried throwing on the sidelines after leaving the field, Purdy admitted after the game he felt like his right elbow was "on fire." Shanahan told reporters the injury was nerve-related, while NFL Media reported initial tests indicated the issue was not related to the UCL tear suffered by Purdy at the close of 2022; that injury required nearly a full offseason of rehabilitation.

With Purdy out, Joshua Dobbs should be the 49ers' starting quarterback when San Francisco closes out the 2024 season in Arizona. Purdy's health could be a factor in his immediate future with the 49ers, too. The former seventh-round pick took the NFL by storm as an unlikely rookie standout, then posted MVP-caliber numbers as a 2023 Pro Bowler, but his crunch-time production dipped this year, and he's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.