In 2024, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is set to earn a base salary of $985,000. A low amount for a quarterback who just played in the Super Bowl, but a number that will skyrocket soon.

While others may be discussing what type of deal he should receive, it's not something the former Mr. Irrelevant is concerned about -- at least not yet. After being selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy signed a four-year, $3.7 million deal. He is about to enter Year 3 in the NFL, and the countdown for a big payday is on.

Other quarterbacks around the league have seen big paydays this offseason, but Purdy hasn't paid too much attention to what his competition is taking home.

"That's great. I'm happy for those guys," Purdy said, via NFL Media. "But for me and this team right now, we've got to focus on 2024. This season is so long, and there's so much stuff that you go through. So to get caught up in what the years can look like down the road or anything like that, to me, that's pretty nonsense."

The Niners fell just short of winning it all last season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in Super Bowl 58. San Francisco is among those favored to make it back to the biggest stage in football this year, and Purdy is focused on helping his team win games to make that happen. He is working on continuing to improve his own game.

"Focusing one day at a time. I have to get better for this team, and we all do here. So, that's where my focus is at, and all of our focus is at," Purdy said.

Even with two trips to the NFC Championship in as many years and one ticket punched to a Super Bowl, the team doesn't consider their success a guarantee for the future. Purdy said they all have "that chip on our shoulder" when it comes to competing.

The Niners have the second-best odds to win it all this season (+625) and the best odds to make back-to-back-to-back NFC Championships. Purdy said the team is making sure they don't get too comfortable, as high expectations surround their squad.

"It's football. Every Sunday, you're going to get everybody's best shot, and nothing's ever given to us. It doesn't matter what you did last year, the years before," Purdy said. "Every Sunday we have to go into it like we have to go and take it. And so, for me and myself, I never want to be complacent. ... It's always a new season, and everybody's coming back healthier and stronger, and you got to go take it every Sunday."

Purdy made the Pro Bowl last season, going 12-4 with the fifth-most passing yards of all quarterbacks in the league (4,280), the third-most touchdowns (31) and 11 interceptions.