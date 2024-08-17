Through his first seven NFL seasons, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey has consistently been one of the best running backs in the league. Coming off of arguably his best season -- during which he ran for a league-best 1,459 yards, led the NFL in touches (339) and total touchdowns (21) and was named Offensive Player of the Year -- McCaffrey doesn't seem to think he'll be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, McCaffrey thinks he can play for a while longer.

"Absolutely," McCaffrey said in an interview with RG.org when asked if he could play into his mid-30s. "I don't put limits on anything. I always go off how I feel, and I feel fantastic."

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

Heading into his age-28 season, McCaffrey just set career highs in yards per carry (5.4) and yards per touch (6.0). He plays in arguably the most loaded skill-position group in the NFL, and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has made better use of McCaffrey than any of his previous coaches. And McCaffrey has seen other backs find success deeper into their careers, so he feels like he can do the same.

"I look at guys around the league who are my age and are still balling, guys older than me like Derrick Henry and Raheem Mostert," he said. "They're in their thirties and they're Pro Bowlers and All-Pro-caliber players. I absolutely think you can go as long as you want."

Because of his skill as a pass-catcher, McCaffrey can probably carve out a part-time role in a backfield even once his efficiency as a rusher wanes. He averages an outrageous 5.6 receptions per game and his 47.5 receiving yards per game average is the highest for any running back since the AFL-NFL merger. If there's anything that can keep a running back in the league for an extended stretch, it's that skill. McCaffrey has it, and he doesn't look like he's close to his decline phase just yet anyway.