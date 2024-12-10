The San Francisco 49ers are on the brink of their season falling by the wayside, and Deebo Samuel is possibly one more game away from his face being plastered on the side of a milk carton. The star wideout has been quiet over the last month, registering no more than 22 receiving yards in his previous four games. He has just two 100-yard receiving games this season, with the last coming way back in Week 6. So what gives?

In the eyes of Samuel, his lack of production doesn't fall on his shoulders, and, as he noted in a since-deleted social media post, his perceived struggles are due to not getting the opportunities to make plays.

"Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!! [shrug emoji]" Samuel's deleted post read, via NFL.com.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #1 TAR 64 REC 40 REC YDs 553 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Over this four-game stretch, Samuel has averaged just 21.3 receiving yards on 4.7 targets per game. On the season, he has 40 catches for 553 yards and one receiving touchdown. That has him on a pace to finish the season with 57 receptions and 783 receiving yards, which would be his lowest totals since 2022, when he appeared in just 13 games.

As Samuel has struggled to find his footing within this Niners offense, receiver Jauan Jennings has emerged as the go-to target for Brock Purdy. Over that same stretch, Jennings has caught 25 passes (31 targets) for 277 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old is second on the team in receiving yards behind tight end George Kittle with 774 yards, a healthy distance away from Samuel, who is third on the team with 553.

While Samuel's initial post could be perceived as slight toward Jennings, the receiver clarified in a new post on X that any frustrations he may have with his role aren't related to his teammate.

"Just cause I voice my opinions don't mean I'm hating on any of my teammates!! Be Fr," Samuel wrote.

While the 49ers are simply looking to salvage their season as they enter Week 15 at 6-7, this situation revolving around Samuel will be worth remembering come the offseason. The 28-year-old is signed through 2025, meaning he will be looking for an extension this spring instead of entering a lame-duck season. If he's unhappy with his role, it's not unrealistic to think the two sides could look for a resolution that results in him playing for a new team next season.