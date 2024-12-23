The New York Jets franchise is very much in flux right now. This offseason, they will be embarking on searches for a new general manager, new head coach and, potentially, a new quarterback.

NFL Media reported earlier this month that Aaron Rodgers remaining with the Jets in 2025 is considered a "long shot." However, the future Hall of Famer is willing to make some concessions to remain in New York. During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Monday, Rodgers reiterated he's willing to take a pay cut, and would mentor a rookie should the Jets select a quarterback in the upcoming draft. However, Rodgers still hasn't decided if he will play in 2025 or not.

Apart from not knowing if he will play or not next season, Rodgers also brought up that the Jets' plans likely aren't cemented because they don't have a new general manager just yet. Still, he admitted there's a possibility the Jets decide to move on from him soon.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 62.8 YDs 3511 TD 24 INT 8 YD/Att 6.62 View Profile

There is no guaranteed money remaining on Rodgers' contract. His 2025 cap hit is $23.5 million, but there's a $35 million option bonus that's due if the Jets want to keep him on roster. Rodgers took a $30-plus million pay cut when he was traded to the Jets. Could he do something similar this offseason?

With New York's 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Jets fell to 4-11. Those 11 losses are the most suffered by Rodgers in any season in his career, and tied for the fourth-most losses taken by a former MVP quarterback.