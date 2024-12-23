The Atlanta Falcons reclaimed the NFC South lead this weekend, defeating the New York Giants by a score of 34-7. Michael Penix Jr. impressed in his first real NFL action, becoming just the third Falcons rookie quarterback ever to win his first start.

Penix's teammates made life easy for him Sunday, as his defense scored two touchdowns while Bijan Robinson punched in two scores as well. The No. 8 overall pick completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards and one interception -- which in reality was a Christmas gift to the Giants defense delivered by Kyle Pitts.

What did Falcons head coach Raheem Morris think of Penix's play? He thought it was pretty darn good.

"He went out and played almost flawless football," Morris said, via the Associated Press. "He kept the game really clean."

Since the Falcons jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, the offense wasn't forced to be aggressive. Penix was allowed to take what the defense gave him, and looked comfortable in doing so.

"He carries himself super well," Robinson said. "I could tell in the game today he was as chill as possible."

The Falcons made this quarterback switch hoping for a spark, and that's exactly what they got this weekend. Not only did the Falcons register their first double-digit victory since Week 6, but they are also back in front in the division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Penix's next test will be much tougher, as the Falcons hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jayden Daniels in prime time on Sunday night.