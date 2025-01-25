Ben Johnson is quickly building his first coaching staff as the Bears head coach, and he's poaching from a few other teams in the process.

The Bears are working to finalize a deal with Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to be their new assistant head coach/wide receivers coach, according to ESPN, who also reported that Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris is also joining Chicago's staff as a defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

J.T. Barrett, the former standout quarterback for Ohio State who has served as the Lions assistant quarterbacks coach for the past two years, is also joining Johnson's staff in Chicago as the team's new quarterbacks coach, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Lions have now lost five assistant coaches since Detroit's loss to the Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. Along with Johnson, Barrett and Randle El, former Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is now the Patriots' defensive coordinator, while former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the Jets.

Both Randle El and Harris are accomplished former NFL players. Randle El enjoyed a nine-year career as a receiver/returner. He threw the game-clinching touchdown pass in the Steelers' win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Allen was a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his 14-year career. One of his most notable plays was his pick-six in overtime during the Packers' win over the Seahawks in the 2003 wild-card round.

Perfect Bears NFL Draft plan: What Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams need to succeed in Year 1 together in Chicago Josh Edwards

The Lions are the first team since the 2022 Eagles to lose their offensive and defensive coordinators in the same offseason. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are trying to find their next head coach after the team and Mike McCarthy were unable to come to terms on a new contract.

A first-time NFL head coach, Johnson is hoping to help the Bears get back to their winning ways. Chicago hasn't made it to the playoffs since 2020 and has not played in a Super Bowl since the end of the 2006 season. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the franchise's first -- and only -- Super Bowl-winning team.