The first step of Chicago's offseason is complete with the hire of Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach. The Bears are hoping that Johnson can empower former No. 1 overall selection Caleb Williams and scheme open talented pass catchers like D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and others.

Once Johnson finalizes his first coaching staff, the organization can begin on the roster evaluation process so that there is a plan going into free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here is one potential roadmap to ensure Chicago takes the next step under Johnson's direction:

Round 1, pick 10: Will Campbell (LSU)

Prospect ranking: No. 7 (No. 1 OT)

Chicago should be focused on addressing its offensive line. According to TruMedia, the Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024. Johnson comes from a Detroit situation that had talent from left to right, which allowed the offense time to execute its game plan. Campbell could play left tackle as he had with the Tigers, but if his best position means moving inside to offensive guard, then that is a position of need as well. The Bears need to get the five best linemen on the field and Campbell is going to be one of them.

The other consideration would be defensive line, but Johnson knows he is ultimately going to be judged by how Caleb Williams and the offense performs.

Round 2, pick 39: OT Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)

Prospect ranking: No. 50 (No. 10 OT)

The Bears continue adding competition to the offensive line with the addition of the left tackle from West Virginia. Milum could play left tackle instead of Braxton Jones or move inside to guard. Over the last three seasons, he has not allowed a sack, according to TruMedia. During that time, he played more than 1,000 snaps in pass protection.

Round 2, pick 41: DL Deone Walker, Kentucky

Prospect ranking: No. 26 (No. 4 DL)

Walker was considered a potential top-10 overall selection coming into the season, but did not live up to expectations. He is a unique talent with his combination of size and athleticism; for that reason, his projection will likely be more static than some outwardly assume.

Round 3, pick 72: EDGE Kyle Kennard (South Carolina)

Prospect ranking: No. 97 (No. 15 EDGE)

Kennard has been a big riser throughout his senior season. The Georgia Tech transfer finished eighth among FBS players with 11.5 sacks. Darrell Taylor is slated to hit free agency after being acquired via trade, which places a lot of emphasis on rookie Austin Booker and veteran Montez Sweat. The presence of Kennard hopefully relieves a bit of that pressure.

Round 5, pick 148: WR Pat Bryant (Illinois)

Prospect ranking: No. 110 (No. 12 WR)

Keenan Allen is a free agent in a few months and, as much as I liked Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati, the Bears need to identify some functional depth at the wide receiver position moving forward. The 6-foot-3-inch pass catcher from Jacksonville had nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for the Illini in 2024.

Round 6, pick 196: LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Kentucky)

Prospect ranking: No. 161 (No. 14 LB)

Dumas-Johnson played early in his collegiate career with a title-contending Georgia team before spending his final year in Lexington, Kentucky. The Maryland native has played a lot of football at the highest level. He has a high IQ and is known to be around the football, but has a limited athletic ceiling. The Bears have a few good pieces already in place at linebacker and now add depth to the room.

Round 7, pick 234: RB Jordan James (Oregon)

Prospect ranking: N/A

James will compete to be the third running back behind Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift next season. It is not a high priority but the franchise did not want to miss out on a deep draft at the position.

Round 7, pick 241 QB Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)

Prospect ranking: No. 184 (No. 9 QB)

The selection of Rourke is to provide competition for Tyson Bagent. Rourke has willed both Ohio and Indiana to punch above their weight class during his playing career. In 2024, he completed nearly 70% of his passes for more than 3,000 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions.

