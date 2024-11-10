While things once felt optimistic in Chicago, they have quickly turned disastrous. The Bears lost their third straight game on Sunday, this time 19-3 to the lowly New England Patriots. After the 29-9 loss to the Cardinals in Arizona last week, the Bears got to struggle in front of their home fans this Sunday.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that he heard the chants for his job from the home fans on Sunday, but that it comes with the territory of being a head coach in the NFL, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Eberflus also said he wouldn't rule out play-calling changes, and that he will examine his staff up and down.

Eberflus will surely examine the offensive side of the ball. Shane Waldron's unit recorded a measly 142 yards of total offense vs. the Patriots, and went an eye-popping 1-for-14 on third downs. The Bears have not scored a touchdown on 23 straight offensive drives since Week 8, and have allowed 15 sacks over the last two games -- including nine on Sunday.

The Bears coaching staff at large appears to be on the hot seat, and the Patriots were the easiest remaining opponent on Chicago's schedule -- which ranks toughest in the league. The 4-5 Bears have yet to play a division opponent, but that changes next week as they will play host to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.