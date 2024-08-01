Bears-Texans score: Caleb Williams' backups lead Chicago before inclement weather ends Hall of Fame Game early

With the Chicago Bears leading the Houston Texans 21-17 late in the third quarter, the 2024 Hall of Fame Game was delayed and then cancelled due to inclement weather. A downpour of rain in and around the stadium, plus lightning in the area, forced the game to be called with 3:31 still on the clock in the third.

Prior to the stoppage, Bears quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson were the big stories, with Rypien going 11 of 15 for 166 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Johnson, who has three grabs for 56 yards. Teagan Quitoriano and Cam Akers scored the touchdowns for the Texans, catching their scores from Davis Mills and Case Keenum, respectively.

Not many of the starters got action for either side, but it was a fairly well-played game before the weather rolled through. Here are some other key takeaways:

The 'Dynamic Kickoff' is a work in progress

Not technically speaking, but in terms of actual dynamism. Seven different kicks were returned before the game's weather delay late in the third quarter, which is actually a plus considering most of those kicks might've been mere touchbacks a year ago. Only one of them, however, went for more than 30 yards on the return, and several formations drew penalties for players moving early.

Brett Rypien in play as Caleb Williams' backup

It's preseason, yes, so the journeyman was up against mostly Texans backups. And youngster Tyson Bagent, Williams' current No. 2, has already flashed NFL upside after four rookie-year starts. Rypien was especially sharp while threading the ball downfield, however, controlling the rock while also tossing three scores and showing an elite connection with big perimeter man Collin Johnson.

Both teams are loaded at wide receiver

Not a single one of the biggest names for these two squads suited up Thursday, including Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, etc. And yet both teams still got top-level production from reserves. Collin Johnson, the former New York Giants prospect, had shades of vintage Allen Robinson while securing three sideline strikes for Chicago. Second-year backup Xavier Hutchinson, meanwhile, was aces for Houston, hauling in five of six targets to lead the Texans' aerial attack.