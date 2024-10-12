The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) and Chicago Bears (3-2) will meet in the 2024 NFL London Games to get the Week 6 NFL Sunday schedule underway. The Bears are looking to keep their two-game win streak going. Last week, Chicago blew out the Carolina Panthers, 36-10. Meanwhile, the Jaguars finally got in the win column last week after toppling the Indianapolis Colts, 37-34, in an AFC South tilt.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Chicago is a 1-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Bears odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Bears are -120 money-line favorites (risk $120 to win $100), while the Jaguars are +100 underdogs. Before locking in any Bears vs. Jaguars picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Jags vs. Bears 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Jaguars vs. Bears betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Bears vs. Jags:

Jaguars vs. Bears spread: Chicago -1

Jaguars vs. Bears over/under: 44.5 points

Jaguars vs. Bears money line: Chicago -120, Jacksonville +100

JAX: Jaguars have hit the 2Q Over in seven of their last 10 away games

CHI: Bears have scored first in eight of their last 10 games

Why the Jaguars can cover

Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has already become the No. 1 option in Jacksonville's offense. Thomas uses his speed to stretch the field and provides a big-play threat. The LSU product is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (397) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (6). In the win over the Colts, he had five catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Tank Bigsby has plenty of physicality and explosiveness that creates problems for defenses. The Auburn product has 273 rushing yards, two touchdowns and averages eight yards per carry. He's already rushed for 70-plus yards three times in 2024. In his last outing, Bigsby had 101 rushing yards and two scores.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Caleb Williams has settled in and is doing a better job getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. The USC product has thrown for 1,091 yards and five passing touchdowns this season. He has thrown for 300-plus yards in two of his last three games. In his last outing, Williams went 20-of-29 for 304 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver DJ Moore is an explosive pass-catcher who can be dangerous after the catch. The 27-year-old has 27 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns this season. In the backfield, running D'Andre Swift has compiled 120-plus scrimmage yards in the past two weeks. Last Sunday, Swift had 73 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and one score.

How to make Jaguars vs. Bears picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points.

