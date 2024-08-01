A new-look Chicago Bears team will take the field for the first time in 2024 when they square off against the reigning AFC South champion Houston Texas in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Gone is former franchise quarterback Justin Fields, who was traded to the Steelers. He has been replaced by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC, who will sit on Thursday. Chicago also features a new offensive coaching staff, led by coordinator Shane Waldron. Meanwhile the Texans' biggest offseason move was the acquisition of receiver Stefon Diggs from the Bills.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Texans odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 31.5. Before making any Texans vs. Bears picks or Hall of Fame Game predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Bears.

Bears vs. Texans spread: Houston -1.5

Bears vs. Texans over/under: 31.5 points

Bears vs. Texans money line: Chicago +114, Houston -135

CHI: Bears ranked second last season in rushing (141.1 yards per game)

HOU: C.J. Stroud ranked third last season in passing yards per game (273.9)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago significantly upgraded its receiving corps in the offseason. Last year the Bears had only one receiving threat: DJ Moore (1,364 yards and eight touchdowns). But in March they traded a fourth-round pick to the Chargers for 12-year veteran Keenan Allen (904 catches for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career). And then in April's NFL Draft used the No. 9 overall pick to select Washington receiver Rome Odunze, who led the FBS last season in receiving yards (1,640).

Houston's defense struggled against the pass last season. Last year, the Texans allowed 234.1 passing yards per game. Just nine teams allowed more.

Why the Texans can cover

Although starters may not play on Thursday, Houston has one of the best pass-catching units in the league in receivers Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz. Diggs has made four straight Pro Bowls, while Collins is coming off a breakthrough 2023 season (80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns). Dell is an exciting playmaker (49 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns) despite an injury-shortened rookie season in 2023, and Schultz is one of the best receiving tight ends in the league.

In addition, the Texans figure to have better balance offensively with the addition of running back Joe Mixon. A four-time 1,000-yard rusher, Mixon is coming off one of the best seasons of his career (1,034 rushing yards, 376 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns). He brings immediate help to a Houston offense that averaged just 3.7 yards per rush last season, fourth worst in the league.

