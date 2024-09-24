The Cincinnati Bengals suffered more than just their third loss of the season to the Washington Commanders on Monday night by a score of 38-33. They will also reportedly be without their starting right tackle for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Veteran tackle Trent Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon against Washington, and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to NFL Media. He is expected to make a full recovery, but will not play again this year. Brown was injured while blocking on a first-and-goal play in the second quarter, and had to be carted off the field.

Brown, 31, was replaced in the lineup by first-round pick Amarius Mims, who Cincinnati selected with the No. 18 overall pick out of Georgia this offseason. He's a raw talent, having started just eight of 30 games in his college career, but is seen as having a high ceiling.

Mims played 39 offensive snaps on Monday night, according to PFF, and allowed one sack and two pressures in 27 pass-blocking snaps. The Bengals will need Mims to grow up in a hurry as they attempt to climb out of their 0-3 hole.