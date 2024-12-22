Just as it did when Paul Brown first took his new team up against the one that bears his name in 1970, the Battle of Ohio rages on between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. It is a divisional and regional rivalry that has been renewed in 2024, but one this year that has been marked by disappointing seasons for both of its contestants.

With three games left to play in the regular season, the Bengals are 6-8 and clinging to slim playoff hopes, as the struggles of their defense and crushing close losses have left them in a deep hole in the AFC standings despite the individual brilliance of quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has won its last two games in order to stay in the wild card picture, but meetings with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers over the final two weeks make trying to win out and make the playoffs a difficult task -- and beating the Browns for a season sweep a non-negotiable.

The Browns, meanwhile, are bringing up the rear in the AFC North with a 3-11 record attributable largely to issues at the quarterback position. Those problems continue following a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as Jameis Winston has been sent to the bench in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson who will now make his first start of the season and try to give Cleveland only its fourth win.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati TV: CBS

Bengals vs. Browns spread, odds

Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47 points.

Bengals vs. Browns recent series history

Over the last 10 meetings, Cleveland has had the upper hand in the Battle of Ohio, however, Cincinnati has won two in a row and three out of the last four in the series, including a 21-14 victory back in October.