The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will host the Washington Commanders (1-1) in the second of two Monday Night Football games. The Commanders narrowly beat the New York Giants, 21-18, in an NFC East tilt last week. On the other side, the Bengals have struggled thus far. In Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Bengals, 26-25. Tee Higgins (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (calf), and Vonn Bell (back) are among the players who have been limited for Cincinnati in practice this week.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Commanders picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bengals vs. Commanders spread: Cincinnati -7.5

Bengals vs. Commanders over/under: 47 points

Bengals vs. Commanders money line: Cincinnati -347, Washington +274

WASH: Commanders have hit the 1H Game Total Over in 12 of their last 20 games

CIN: Bengals have scored first in five of their last six games at home

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow is the leader of the Bengals. The LSU product is 44 of 65 (67.7%) for 422 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. In 54 games with Cincinnati, Burrow has thrown for 14,505 yards with 99 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the No. 1 playmaker on the team. Chase has been one of the most dynamic and explosive playmakers since entering the league in 2021. He's compiled 278 receptions for 3,814 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns. In 2024, Chase has 10 catches (11 targets) for 97 yards and 9.7 yards per reception.

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. He was selected that high due to his outstanding athleticism as a runner and superior arm talent. The former LSU standout likes to get the ball out of his hands quickly and allow his pass-catchers to make plays. Through two games, Daniels is completing 75.5% of his throws for 410 yards while adding 132 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is a bruising force in the backfield. Robinson Jr. continues to be a tough runner with the hands to be an effective pass-catcher. The Alabama product runs through arm tackles with ease and wears out defenses throughout the game. The 25-year-old is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (173) with 52 receiving yards and a rushing score.

How to make Commanders vs. Bengals picks

