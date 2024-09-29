The Cincinnati Bengals enter Sunday's showdown against the Carolina Panthers still in search of their first victory of the season. The Bengals are coming off a 38-33 defeat to the Washington Commanders on Monday, while the Panthers secured a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton remains the starter for Carolina after leading the Panthers to last week's win. The Bengals are 9-1 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the NFC, while the Panthers have lost 17 of their past 20 games overall.

Panthers vs. Bengals spread: Bengals -4.5

Panthers vs. Bengals over/under: 47 points

Panthers vs. Bengals money line: Bengals -219, Panthers +181

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals suffered a 38-33 upset loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Despite the loss, quarterback Joe Burrow was excellent. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner completed 76.3% of his passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had his best game of the season as well, catching six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The entire offense benefitted from the return of wide receiver Tee Higgins, who caught three passes for 39 yards. His presence opened things up for Chase and was a big reason why Cincinnati finished the game with 436 total yards.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers' 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Andy Dalton, who threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton took over for Bryce Young, who was benched, and provided the spark Carolina's offense needed to get going.

Dalton spent nine years playing for the Bengals, and he has had a fair amount of success against his former team. Dalton is 2-1 against the Bengals and has thrown four touchdown passes with no interceptions in those three starts. Running back Chuba Hubbard has been solid for the Panthers, and accumulated 169 total yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

