Bengals vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

At halftime of a surprisingly-low-scoring edition of "Thursday Night Football," the Cincinnati Bengals lead the division-rival Baltimore Ravens by a score of 14-7.

Cincinnati got off to a hot start, marching down the field with a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession of the game. The Bengals were aided by a holding call in the end zone, gaining a quick lead on a 1-yard score by Chase Brown. 

After the Ravens went three-and-out, the Bengals had a chance to take an early two-possession lead. Alas, after going for it on fourth-and-3 near midfield, they turned it over on downs; and on the ensuing Baltimore drive, Lamar Jackson tied things up with a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor on a fake QB sweep that turned into a pass.

It took a while, but the Bengals eventually reclaimed the lead late in the first half with a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson. The drive was nearly cut short by an interception in the end zone, but a replay review determined that Brandon Stephens -- who had been called for the holding penalty on Cincy's opening drive -- got one foot down in the end zone twice, rather than getting both feet down, and his pick was overturned. 

Will the Bengals hang on and pull off the upset, or will the Ravens stage a second-half comeback? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the rest of the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Bengals at Ravens

Lamar being Lamar -> Henry being Henry

Baltimore quickly capitalized on the fumble, thanks to its two offensive superstars doing what they do best. An outrageous scramble from Lamar Jackson, where he ran away from multiple defenders, juked several others and tiptoed the sideline down to the 1-yard line set up yet another Derrick Henry end-zone trip.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:26 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:26 pm EST
 
Ravens defense steps up

Baltimore needed a big play, and it got one. After yet another three-and-out, the Ravens forced a Chase Brown fumble to set the offense up in scoring position. Let's see if they can take advantage.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:22 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:22 pm EST
 
Tanner Hudson showing out

Coming into tonight, the Ravens had allowed 52 catches to tight ends -- fifth-most in the NFL. Hudson is taking advantage tonight with 6 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Mike Gesicki also has 3 for 25 yards.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:21 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:21 pm EST
 
😮 😮 😮 😮

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:17 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:17 pm EST
 
Can't chase down Chase

Ja'Marr Chase made the Ravens pay for their opening drive three-and-out EXTREMELY quickly. Joe Burrow stepped up int the pocket and found Chase on a crosser, and then he just absolutely smoked a bunch of defensive backs on his way to the end zone. Sheesh. Look at this guy hit the after-burners on the 67-yard TD.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:05 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:05 pm EST
 
Ravens offense is M.I.A.

Baltimore has run just 25 plays and gained 114 yards. The Ravens have had the ball for only 11:52 so far. This has been the most efficient and explosive offense in the NFL this season and, going up against what has been one of the worst defenses in the league, it has yet to show up.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 3:04 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 10:04 pm EST
 
Bengals re-take the lead

Tanner Hudson has been unusually involved for the Bengals tonight. He had the sneak earlier, and after this grab, he now has 4 catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:43 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:43 pm EST
 
Redemption for Brandon Stephens denied

Stephens got called for holding Chase in the end zone on the first drive of the game. He just made up for it by picking Burrow in the end zone on a throw intended for Mike Gesicki. Stephens just fooled Burrow, sitting down near the curl route before backing off and taking away Gesicki's corner. Great play... except he didn't get his second foot down. Incomplete pass.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:36 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:36 pm EST
 
Uh-oh

Star safety Kyle Hamilton appeared to injured his lower leg on that last checkdown pass to Chase Brown. He tried to plant while turning away from the tight end he was covering over the middle and just fell down. He hopped off the field.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:31 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:31 pm EST
 
Tight end sneak! 

Tanner Hudson converts it for the first down on Cincinnati's own 39-yard line.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:15 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Ravens go three-and-out

Penalties are haunting Baltimore tonight. Already two each on offense and defense. A false start set the Ravens' drive back quickly and they never recovered, going three-and-out right after the Bengals did the same.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:12 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
Bengals go three-and-out

Cincinnati narrowly averted disaster on first down, with Khalil Herbert dropping the hand-off on his first snap. The Bengals arguably should've had a first down on the next play after Burrow pulled off a magic act to escape pressure, but his throw for Chase was way offline. And then it was a checkdown and the team's first punt of the evening.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:07 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:07 pm EST
 
Lamar strikes back

Gorgeous play call from Todd Monken on first-and-goal for the Ravens and Lamar gets one of his easiest TD tosses of the year. The Ravens brought in their run-personnel WRs (Tylan Wallace, Nelson Agholor) and faked like they were running a QB sweep to the right, but Agholor leaked out into the back corner of the end zone for the score. Much-needed response drive for the Ravens.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 2:01 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 9:01 pm EST
 
Bengals stay aggressive, but turn it over on downs

Cincinnati went for it on fourth-and-goal on its first drive. Now it just went on fourth-and-3 from the 41-yard line. This is what you do when you're an underdog on the road against what has been the best offense in the NFL. On the first drive, it paid off with a touchdown. On the second, Burrow overthrew his receiver deep downfield and the Bengals turned it over back to Baltimore.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:47 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:47 pm EST
 
Burrow-to-Chase still looks smooth

Chase Brown wasn't playing a lot on passing downs early this season because the Bengals didn't trust his blocking, but he just de-cleated a blitzing linebacker to give Burrow time to find Chase along the sideline on third down. It's already the third time Burrow and Chase have connected in the first quarter, and Chase has also drawn two penalties. So, he's been targeted 7 times on 17 dropbacks.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:45 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:45 pm EST
 
Second time in two drives that the Ravens have given the Bengals a free first down b y holding Ja'Marr Chase on the play that would have resulted in Cincy giving them the ball back. Yikes.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:40 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:40 pm EST
 
Big stop for the Bengals

Questionable third-down play call from Baltimore with a hand-off to Justice Hill up the middle on third-and-4. Cincy was all over it and dropped him at the line of scrimmage, forcing a three-and-out. The Bengals have a chance to take a two-score lead early in this game.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:36 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:36 pm EST
 
Bengals bailed out

The catch ended up standing for Gesicki to get the Bengals down to around the 2-yard line, but Burrow then threw high for Chase in the back of the end zone and was forced to throw the ball away on third down after facing pressure. On fourth, he had Chase Brown wide open in the middle of the end zone on a scramble drill, but threw the ball over Brown's head under heavy pressure. 

Alas, Brandon Stephens got flagged for holding Chase in the end zone, which gave Cincy another first down. From there, Brown punched it in from a yard out to give the Bengals a lead.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:30 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:30 pm EST
 
Burrow in rhythm early

The Bengals have done a really nice job of methodically moving the ball downfield on this opening drive. We're getting a challenge on the short catch by Mike Gesicki but Joe Burrow has been expertly working the pocket and taking his time to find the right outlet with the ball. Catch or no catch, Cincy has a chance to take an early lead deep inside the red zone.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:24 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:24 pm EST
 
What to watch on TNF

Here are a few key matchups that could decide this game:

  • Ravens DBs vs Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase: Burrow and Chase are on a roll and Baltimore's secondary has been very leaky.
  • Chase Brown vs Baltimore DL: The Ravens have been one of the best run defenses in the NFL this season.
  • Bengals DL vs Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry: Good luck.
  • Zay Flowers vs Bengals perimeter CBs: Good luck again.

The Bengals are going to have to score a whole lot to keep up with Baltimore.

Jared Dubin
November 8, 2024, 1:14 AM
Nov. 07, 2024, 8:14 pm EST
 
Bengals inactives

Tee Higgins and Orlando Brown out again for Cincinnati, while rookie WR Jermaine Burton is back active and trade acquisition Khalil Herbert is as well.

Jared Dubin
November 7, 2024, 11:51 PM
Nov. 07, 2024, 6:51 pm EST
 
Ravens inactives

No Tre'Davious White or Isaiah Likely for Baltimore tonight; but electric RB Keaton Mitchell is active for the first time this season, back from his torn ACL.

Jared Dubin
November 7, 2024, 11:50 PM
Nov. 07, 2024, 6:50 pm EST

