The Cincinnati Bengals appears to have suffered a significant injury to their team Thursday. Wide receiver and return man Charlie Jones had to be carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury during practice. Jones was reportedly favoring his right leg.
The play occurred during 7-on-7; Jones caught the ball and went down on his own, and appeared in serious pain.
Here's video of Charlie Jones being carted off at practice today.— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 8, 2024
Injury happened during 7-on-7. Non-contact. Caught the ball and went down. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/6nyadFAs4J
Thursday also marked the first day the team practiced on new turf at Paycor Stadium.
A fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones had been competing for first-team reps prior to getting injured. Jones, 25, missed a chunk of the 2023 season after injuring his thumb in the Bengals' Week 3 win over the Rams. A week earlier, he scored his first NFL touchdown (as well as the Bengals' first touchdown of the season) on an 81-yard punt return against the Ravens.
We'll provide an update on Jones' status as soon as one is available.