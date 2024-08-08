The Cincinnati Bengals appears to have suffered a significant injury to their team Thursday. Wide receiver and return man Charlie Jones had to be carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury during practice. Jones was reportedly favoring his right leg.

The play occurred during 7-on-7; Jones caught the ball and went down on his own, and appeared in serious pain.

Thursday also marked the first day the team practiced on new turf at Paycor Stadium.

A fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones had been competing for first-team reps prior to getting injured. Jones, 25, missed a chunk of the 2023 season after injuring his thumb in the Bengals' Week 3 win over the Rams. A week earlier, he scored his first NFL touchdown (as well as the Bengals' first touchdown of the season) on an 81-yard punt return against the Ravens.

Charlie Jones CIN • WR • #15 TAR 9 REC 7 REC YDs 64 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

We'll provide an update on Jones' status as soon as one is available.