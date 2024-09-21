The Steelers ended last season with back-to-back road games, both victories, and then played at Buffalo in the playoffs. Pittsburgh then began 2024 with back-to-back away games, both victories, meaning they've played in five straight road games. The Steelers managed to win all four of those regular-season road games, so Acrisure Stadium will be rowdy when the Steelers host the Chargers on Sunday. With that in mind, should the Steelers maneuver their way into your Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks?

Pittsburgh has won five straight regular-season games, the second-longest active streak. However, the Chargers are 2-0 this year, and after last week's win at Carolina, L.A. has won eight straight regular-season games in the Eastern Time Zone. Whichever streaks regarding the Steelers and Chargers mean more to you likely indicates who you would back in Week 3 NFL knockout pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3.

In Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Chiefs (-3, 46.5) versus Atlanta, even though the reigning champs have started off 2-0, with wins over preseason Super Bowl contenders in the Ravens and Bengals. After a pedestrian first six quarters where he had just one TD and two INTs, Kirk Cousins found his groove in the second half of Week 2. He went 13 for 16 against the Eagles on MNF, throwing two touchdowns and no picks en route to leading a game-winning drive. Atlanta also had over 150 rushing yards in that game, so it appears it's bringing a complete offensive arsenal into SNF.

That could pose a problem for Kansas City, which ranks 29th in total defense and 31st in passing defense. The Chiefs are allowing a full yard per play (5.7) more this season than last (4.7). Kansas City's 2-0 start may be a bit of fool's gold as it's the only undefeated team with a negative turnover margin (-2) and is the only undefeated team that's been outgained in both games. With the momentum that the Falcons created with their unexpected victory last Monday, they are too scary a team to pick against in Week 3 NFL survivor, so the model advises to save the Chiefs for later in the season. See which team to pick instead here.

