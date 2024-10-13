The Cincinnati Bengals have been the culprit for the demise of many 2024 NFL survivor pool picks during their 1-4 start this year. The Bengals were the largest favorites in Week 1 before losing to the New England Patriots. In Week 3, Cincinnati fell to the Commanders as 7.5-point favorites. They were one of the most popular selections in 2024 NFL knockout pool picks both weeks, but if you haven't played the Bengals yet, is this the week to put your faith behind them as your Week 6 NFL survivor pool pick?

The Bengals are on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football and are 3.5-point favorites, according to the latest Week 6 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus. Cincinnati is 1-2 straight-up as favorites this season, so can you trust the Bengals in Week 6 NFL eliminator pool picks or are you better off seeking a heavier favorite like the Packers (-5.5 vs. Cardinals) or Texans (-6.5 vs. Patriots) for Week 6 NFL survivor pools? Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in its Week 6 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Eagles (-8.5, 42) versus the Browns, even though Philadelphia is the biggest favorite of the week. The Eagles have opened the season 2-2 and it's unclear if they have truly shaken off last year's dismal finish yet. Philadelphia went 1-5 over the final six regular-season games last year before a 32-9 loss to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles are coming off another lopsided loss to the Buccaneers, falling 33-16, and although they are rested with their bye last week, sometimes extended time to linger in a loss can be a negative carrying over into the next game.

The Eagles should receive some offensive reinforcements in AJ Brown, who has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury, and DeVonta Smith, who missed last week with a concussion. Although the Eagles' offense hasn't been elite lately, their losses can largely be tied to defensive failures. Philadelphia allowed the Falcons to drive 70 yards in 1:05 for the winning touchdown with 34 seconds left in Week 2 and surrendered 33 points last week, so the defense needs to perform much better to feel confident enough to risk your entire survivor fate on the Eagles. The return of Brown and Smith won't help on defense so with a large chunk of your survivor pool likely taking the Eagles, the SportsLine model suggests avoiding following that trend. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising team that wins outright in well over 60% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 6 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 6, all from the advanced computer model that is up well over $7,000 since its inception.