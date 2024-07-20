Bill Belichick will be a familiar face throughout the 2024 NFL season, with media gigs tapped for shows like "Inside the NFL" and "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli." At his core, however, the former New England Patriots coach is "fully invested" in a return to the sidelines, according to NFL Media.

Passed over during this offseason's hiring cycle following his mutual split from the Patriots, the 72-year-old Belichick is likely awaiting an opportunity that includes quarterback stability following a tumultuous post-Tom Brady finish in New England, plus an ownership group that permits him front-office collaboration, per NFL Media.

ESPN previously reported that Belichick, who interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons' job this winter, also has a special interest in specific franchises, each of which happens to play in the NFC East: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie even privately pondered a pursuit of Belichick this offseason, ESPN reported, before retaining Nick Sirianni atop his staff.

Belichick's primary motivation for returning to the sidelines, even after winning six Super Bowls over 24 seasons with the Patriots? Besides claiming another title, per NFL Media, the coach has a strong desire to break the NFL's all-time record for coaching victories, including playoffs, currently held by the late Don Shula (344). Belichick is currently 15 wins shy of that mark; he's logged 333 wins, including postseason, to date.