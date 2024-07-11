Exactly six months to the day after leaving the Patriots, Bill Belichick has landed a new job. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will join "Inside the NFL" for the 2024 season.

Belichick will sit alongside former Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson and former defensive end Chris Long, who won one of his two Super Bowls while playing for Belichick in New England. "Inside the NFL," which will be on The CW Network for a second straight season, will make its season debut on Friday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in a press release. "I've always appreciated 'Inside the NFL's' depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros -- Ryan, Chris and Chad -- this coming season."

While he won't be coaching this season, the 72-year-old Belichick will still very much be in the public eye. Along with joining "Inside the NFL," Belichick is slated to be a weekly regular on "The Pat McAfee Show" and will also serve as an analyst on ESPN's weekly "ManningCast" for Monday night games.

Belichick was part of ESPN's coverage of the opening night of this year's NFL Draft. That night, Belichick displayed his ability to be interesting, insightful and even witty while talking football on television. He also showed that he isn't afraid to be critical, which was the case when he broke down the Patriots' selection of quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick.

Belichick first displayed his potential as a future analyst back in 2019, when he was part of NFL Films' Emmy-winning "NFL 100 All-Time Team" series. Belichick's work during the series earned him a nomination for Outstanding Studio Analyst.

Over the years, NFL Films and Coach Belichick have enjoyed a long and collaborative relationship," said Steve Menzel, the senior producer and showrunner for NFL Films. "Adding his football mind to an already impressive roster on 'Inside the NFL' presents an incredible creative opportunity."