Something positive has come out of a tough situation for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Buffalo Bills fans have started a GoFundMe that has already raised thousands of dollars for Andrews' charity for juveniles with diabetes.

According to the GoFundMe summary, the initial goal was to raise $5,000 for Andrews' charity. Nearly $40,000 had already been donated as of Tuesday night.

The Ravens gave a shout out to Bills Mafia and their GoFundMe page.

Bills fans are trying to support Andrews after he experienced what was likely the lowest point of his career. The former All-Pro tight end had a crucial fumble in addition to his dropped pass that would have tied the score late in Baltimore's 27-25 loss to Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Scores of Ravens players went out of their way to support Andrews after the loss, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I'm just as hurt as Mark," Jackson said. "[It's not] his fault. All of us played a factor in that game. It's a team effort. We're not going to put that on Mark because he's been battling all season. He's been doing all the great things he's been doing all season. It [doesn't] always go our way. We want it to, but at this moment in time, it's not going our way. We need to figure it out."

Bills Mafia has a long history of supporting players on other teams. In 2018, Buffalo's passionate fan base donated over $250,000 to then-Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife's foundation after Dalton helped Buffalo clinch a playoff berth by leading a game-winning drive that knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs.